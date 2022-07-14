Jury pool too small for murder trial

The trial of two men charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder was adjourned to July 18 after officials were unable to select a jury yesterday.

Vernal Johnson and Christopher Blyden, who are on bail, appeared before Justice Deborah Fraser on Wednesday for the start of their trial.

Prosecutors allege that they are responsible for the February 9, 2018 murder of Rico Taylor and the attempted murders of Jarvis Joseph and Anfernee Major.

The charges stem from a shooting at a nightclub on Hutchinson Street.

Their trial was scheduled to begin yesterday; however, there were not enough jurors in the pool for jury selection to take place.

Timothy Bail and Tamika Gibson appeared for the DPP. Sonia Timothy represents Johnson and Raymond Rolle represents Blyden.