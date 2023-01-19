News

Jury selected in woman’s murder trial

Photo of Artesia Davis Artesia Davis Send an email January 19, 2023
63 Less than a minute

A jury has been seated to hear the case of a woman accused of a fatal stabbing.

Prosecutors allege that Victoria Gibson murdered Terenora Stubbs on March 31, 2017.

According to police reports, Stubbs was stabbed during a fight at Potter’s Cay Dock.

Gibson, who is on bail, has denied the charge at her trial before Justice Gregory Hilton.

She is represented by Brendalee Rae, a public defender.

Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Basil Cumberbatch is the prosecutor.

Photo of Artesia Davis Artesia Davis Send an email January 19, 2023
63 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of Artesia Davis

Artesia Davis

Artesia primarily covers court stories, but she also writes extensively about crime.

Related Articles

RBDF marine shot dead

January 19, 2023

Fernander: Most suspects charged with murder last year already on bail

January 19, 2023

Illegal migration crisis nearing ‘boiling point’

January 19, 2023

Bell tells irregular migrants to leave or face deportation 

January 19, 2023
Back to top button