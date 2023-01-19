Jury selected in woman’s murder trial

A jury has been seated to hear the case of a woman accused of a fatal stabbing.

Prosecutors allege that Victoria Gibson murdered Terenora Stubbs on March 31, 2017.

According to police reports, Stubbs was stabbed during a fight at Potter’s Cay Dock.

Gibson, who is on bail, has denied the charge at her trial before Justice Gregory Hilton.

She is represented by Brendalee Rae, a public defender.

Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Basil Cumberbatch is the prosecutor.