Jury selected to hear trial of man accused of molesting teen girl

A nine-member jury was impaneled on Monday to hear the case of a ZNS cameraman accused of molesting a teenage girl.

Prosecutors allege that Robert Johnson had unlawful sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old girl between October 2018 and December 2018 and in March 2019. He’s also accused of indecently assaulting the same teenager in August 2018.

Johnson, who is on bail, has denied the allegations at his trial before Justice Neil Brathwaite.

The prosecutor, T’Shura Ambrose, is expected to make her opening statement to the jury when the trial resumes on Thursday.

Ryszard Humes represents Johnson.