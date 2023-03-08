Justice rules RBC excessive in freezing organization’s bank accounts

A Supreme Court judge has ruled that a local commercial bank restricted a women’s rights advocacy organization for an inordinate and excessive length, when it froze that organization’s bank accounts for four months in 2016.

In a judgement dated February 24, Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson ruled that RBC Royal Bank of Canada (Bahamas) Limited is liable for the restriction to the accounts of Celebrating Women International (CWI) Limited, when it froze the advocacy group’s accounts between January 2016 until May 2016.

Grant-Thompson said as a result the women’s group suffered damages, including loss of reputation.

“The court finds the defendant liable for the restriction to the accounts for an inordinate and excessive length (January 2016 until May 2016 prior to the account being frozen pursuant to a court order). That period can be classified as excessive without immediately moving to the next step, which involves reporting to the money laundering reporting officer (MLRO) and the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU). A fortnight is sufficient to hold an account without such authority,” she ruled.

The particulars of the case are that CWI held two bank accounts at RBC’s Cable Beach branch, however, the bank became suspicious when the monthly transactions between December 2, 2015 and January 2016 purportedly exceeded the anticipated monthly transactions values.

“On or about 21st January, 2016, the defendant placed a hold on the plaintiff’s accounts. An investigation was subsequently launched. The plaintiff claims it was never advised by the bank of an intention to place a hold on their accounts, nor provided an explanation for the restriction. A Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) restraint was granted by the court on the 26th May 2016. The plaintiff commenced legal action on 14th February, 2017,” the ruling explains.

“A restraint based on an application under the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) Act was granted on the 20th June, 2017. The court granted a discharge order on the 23rd October, 2019 due to insufficient evidence being led in support of the allegations of fraud levied against the plaintiff. The plaintiff alleges that the defendant breached its contract by denying it access to its accounts for a period of four months. The plaintiff further claimed that the defendant withheld a further $400,000 when the accounts were eventually discharged. The plaintiff suffered damages including loss of reputation.”

Grant-Thompson said while RBC’s initial suspicions did conform with universally accepted banking principles, legislative guidelines, and was supported by the similar action taken by other independent bodies, the three-month period it took to notify the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) by April 22, 2016, was inexplicable.

“This as previously stated was grossly unreasonable under the circumstances. A business obviously must have access to its resources in order for it to properly operate. The same alert, precise due diligence which banking institutions utilize in their operations to ensure their facilities are not being used to facilitate fraudulent transactions, they must also ensure that consequential and vigilant investigations are conducted in a speedy manner. Time is of the essence,” she said.

“If additional time is required to complete investigations, a court order should be sought as soon as possible or certainly consult with the established bodies. As the saying goes, time is money. When an account is frozen for an inordinate period of time, the likely result is considerable losses to a business account holder due to their resultant inability to properly operate and conduct their business.”

As a result, Grant-Thompson ruled that the organization is entitled to compensation for its loss.

“The plaintiff instructed a King’s Counsel along with his junior who was paid approximately $150,000 for legal services. The plaintiff having to seek legal counsel can be directly attributed to the actions of the defendant in freezing the plaintiff’s accounts for an inordinate and extensive time frame without explanation. It is important to note, pursuant to section 4 (2)(c) of the Financial Intelligence Unit Act, the Financial Intelligence Unit has authority in certain instances to freeze a person’s bank account for a period not exceeding five days. By virtue of this provision it is evident that the law provides for accounts to be frozen in certain circumstances. However this anticipated time frame must not be inordinate nor extensive,” she ruled.

“The freezing of the plaintiff’s account for a period of four months prior to the court order in my view was both excessive and unreasonable. The plaintiff is entitled to compensation for this loss. The court awards $150,000 to the plaintiffs for this expense. This is a matter which was lasted for approximately seven years due to a myriad of factors. Costs will be taxed if not agreed.

Grant-Thompson continued, “The court also awards nominal damages in the amount of twenty-five thousand dollars a month for a period of two months for losses associated with the prolonged closure of the bank account. This totals fifty thousand ($50,000) dollars in damages. This period begins on the 21st January, 2016 to the 25th April, 2016 prior to the FIU requesting the accounts be frozen. The court further orders that the plaintiff be paid the sum of $400,000, which sum was removed by the defendants when the account was unfrozen.

“The loss of reputation suffered by the restriction on the accounts and the resulting public commentary, the specific business losses are to be assessed. That portion of the assessment is not particularized. Accordingly, I order an additional assessment, to be the subject of a separate hearing of the court; and costs will also be assessed. Cost will be taxed if not agreed. A bill of costs is to be submitted for the court’s review.”