Funeral Service

For

Justin Smith, 27

A resident of Colonel Hill, Crooked Island will be held at Hillside Missionary Baptist Church, Independence Drive, New Providence, The Bahamas on Saturday December 17, 2022 at 11 a.m. Officiating will be Pastor Dennis Thompson Senior and he will be assisted by Pastor Lockwood Deleveaux. Interment will follow in The Old Trail Cemetery, Abundant Life Road, New Providence, The Bahamas.

Justin will be greatly missed by: His Mother: Francis Ferguson, Father: Cecil Ferguson, 2 brothers: Derek Bridgewater Jr. , Antonio McKenzie, Three Sisters: Andra Taylor, Shantia Smith and Pamela Adderley; 3 niece: Raneisha Smith, 3 nephews: Tashawn Smith, Shemar Rolle, Christopher and Anthony Adderley; 5 Aunts: Pastor Beulah Bain, Wendy “Kathy Brennen, Pastor Elvise Munnings, Phillipa Farquharson, Inamae Ferguson, Elizabeth Emmanuel, 4 uncles: Nelson McQueen, Pastor Rodney Farquaharson, Humprey Ferguson, Henry Ferguson. A host of other relatives and friends including: Shandrea Burnside, Levant Wright, Minister Doreen Darling, Doreen, Kaleb, and Bishop Rueben and Evangelist Sandra Williams, Sharon Chase, Edward Cunningham ,Pastor Dennis Thompson Sr. and the Evangelistic Pentecostal Baptist Church family, Pastor Barbara Gibson and the St. Paul’s Church Family, Minister Anna Rolle and the St. John’s Baptist Church Family, Elaine Morley and family, Dorcas Moss and family, Angelius ‘Daddy’ Pettit and Family, Edward Ferguson and Family, Huden Moss Sr. and family, Deangelo “Kirk” Knowles and family, Muriel Deleveaux and family, Betty Williams and Blanche Stubbs, Stephanie Thompson and family, Pastor Harry Barr and Family, Administrator Shandrose Thompson and the staff at the Administrator’s Office in Crooked Island , the management and staff of Pitt’s Town Marina, the management and staff of BahamasAir and the entire Crooked Island Community.

Family and Friends can pay their last respect at St Ambrose Funeral Home, #34 Arundel Street, New Providence, The Bahamas on Friday 16th December, 2022 from 10:00 a.m – 6:00 p.m. and at the church on Saturday 17th December, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until service time.