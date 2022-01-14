K.B.’s new single puts it so eloquently – ‘I So Tired a Corona’  

Kirkland “K.B.” Bodie’s first release of 2022, “I So Tired a Corona”, chronicles the deep-seated feelings of exhaustion residents in The Bahamas and people around the world are experiencing – COVID fatigue.

The song was written during the country’s first lockdown, when curfews, masks and other restrictions were newly implemented and the world was hopeful that the first wave of the COVID pandemic would dissipate quickly. The singer admits that he used the lockdown period as an outlet to write new music.

“I wrote ‘I So Tired a Corona’ over a year ago and I wanted to release it now because it’s timely,” said K.B. “The world needs it now because we are really tired of this pandemic!”

The entertainer is proud of his innate ability to articulate the things that Bahamians think, feel and want to say in his songs. When the singer, songwriter and producer puts his pen to paper, he seizes the opportunity to craft lyrics directed at societal issues with his own brand of social commentary, that stirs conversation, while simultaneously making people laugh, dance and sing.

“I So Tired a Corona” is characteristic of the music that has made K.B. a popular entertainer.

“I wrote a lot of music during the lockdowns, and I did release a few songs during that time as well. My last release happened during the Christmas holiday. It was a duet with Smooth T, an artist from Turks & Caicos, called ‘Wine up on Somebody’.

Many Bahamian entertainers have been unable to work since the onset of the pandemic, which has brought festivals such as regattas and homecomings to a halt, and eliminated their opportunities to earn revenue from live performances. And K.B. said he misses performing in front of live audiences.

He said writing music was a therapeutic outlet for him during the down time.

“I used the time to create new music. I know musicians who play their instruments every day. Whether it’s the piano or the guitar, they play every day. They’re constantly touching their instrument. I’m the same way. My instrument is my mind and I write every day; it gives me solace.”

K.B said he is completing production on his new album, which is scheduled for release in the coming months, and he shared that the songs will be reminiscent of favorites like “Juicy Suzie” and “Coo Coo Soup”, promising to return to his skillful art of storytelling on his next project.