Kanoo warns users of phishing scam dangling $100 gift card lure

Mobile wallet company Kanoo sent out a scam warning to its users yesterday, explaining that someone is using the company’s name to conduct a phishing scam on consumers by promising a $100 gift card.

Kanoo told its customers not to click on the scam, which is not being executed inside its wallet ecosystem.

The scammers’ message reads: “Kanoo $100 gift card giveaway! We believe in giving back to our customers, complete the verification on our site https://kanoopays.me/?id=1 to get approved and your cash added to your wallet.”

Kanoo’s message to its wallet holders explains that the company would never send such messages to customers outside of its wallet ecosystem.

“It has come to our attention that people have been falsely receiving text messages indicating they’re entitled to a $100 gift card from Kanoo,” Kanoo stated.

“Please note that this message is a phishing scam and it is not valid. Kanoo’s official website is www.kanoopays.com. Also, be mindful that payment-related actions, account updates and user permissions only occur in the Kanoo App.

“Kanoo will never send you a promotional text that will take you outside of our system, unless it’s an OTP (one-time password) code sent to the phone registered to the user when a user is loading their account with their debit card.

“We remind users to always protect their password or pin and keep it confidential. You should change your password or pin immediately if you suspect that either has been compromised.

“We apologize for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your continued support.”

Kanoo told its users to contact customer support if they have any questions or concerns about their accounts or the scam.

This is not the first mobile wallet company to warn its users to beware of scams. Last month, Island Pay wallet holders reported fraud issues to the company.

The company’s Managing Director Jeffrey Beckles spoke to Guardian Business in December and explained that those wallet holders were likely the victims of phishing scams.

Beckles said Island Pay’s infrastructure remains safe but explained that wallet holders have to remain vigilant on their own devices when browsing and clicking on pop-ups and promotions.

Beckles said several people brought to the company’s attention the possibility that they were victims of fraud, after seeing money go missing from their digital wallets.