Kansas City Royals prospect Melendez wins home run derby

Hitting balls into the ocean in paradise took on a new meaning at the Don’t Blink Home Run Derby this year, as the event was moved to Atlantis resort on Paradise Island on Saturday and about 20 professional baseball players lined up to compete.

In the end, it was Kansas City Royals prospect M.J. Melendez who came out on top, hitting seven home runs off 10 balls in the final, out-slugging defending champion Lewis Brinson and Bahamian Major League standout Jasrado “Jazz” Chisholm Jr., both of the Miami Marlins.

Brinson finished 6-for-10 in the final, and Chisholm was 5-for-10. In the preliminary round, the Bahamian baseball star had seven home runs compared to six for both Melendez and Brinson.

Team Isaacs won the team title, defeating Team Fox, 58-52, splitting the trophies at two apiece over the four editions of the popular baseball fest.

“It’s always great to take part in this event. To be able to come home and showcase your talent in front of the Bahamian people is a wonderful thing,” said Chisholm. “It was a bit hard to see the ball out there with the sun going down, but it was a great event and I’m happy to take part. As long as they continue to have it, I will continue to come home and take part.”

Lead organizers Todd Isaacs and Lucius Fox Jr., Bahamian minor league baseball players, both said they’re appreciative of Bahamian people for continuing to show support.

The event, growing in popularity, drew hundreds of baseball enthusiasts to the beach

adjacent to the Cove at Atlantis on Paradise Island. It culminated a week of activities for the local and foreign baseball players, starting with a celebrity softball game and continuing with a kids clinic, a ground-breaking ceremony for the Pinewood Baseball Complex, a charity golf event and climaxing with the home run derby on Saturday.

It was the fourth edition of the derby, that returned after a year’s hiatus due to the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We faced a lot of challenges but it was a lot of fun. We had a great turnout, the energy was unreal and it just feels good to see everyone outside, mingling and having a good time. We look forward to doing it next year again and coming back bigger and better,” said Isaacs. “Having it here on Paradise Island is an idea that we were experimenting with, trying to see how far we could push it. It’s a super beautiful venue. The rain dampened it a bit, but we were still able to put on a good show. Atlantis was great to us and we look forward to growing from this.”

The first three editions of the derby were held at Montagu Bay, before it was canceled in 2020 because of COVID. Isaacs said he was thrilled that his squad was able to capture the team award after falling short in the last two competitions to Team Fox.

“It’s a good feeling, but at the end of the day, it’s a win for both of us, it’s a win for baseball in the country and it’s a win for The Bahamas,” said Isaacs. “Altogether, we couldn’t have asked for a better experience. We appreciate the love and support from everyone and we look forward to doing this again.”

Fox concurred. “This feels great, to see the Bahamian people come out and support us again after what we went through and are still going through with COVID, it’s a wonderful thing,” said Fox. “It came off well with the new location, they welcomed us here and we’re just glad that we were able to come out here and put on a show.

“I’m a l’il disappointed that we didn’t win the team title this year, but that’s how it goes sometimes. Congratulations to Todd and his team. They performed well and they deserved to win. We’re definitely coming back for that team title next year,” he added.

Individual Champion Melendez said it felt great being here in paradise and competing in the derby. He said he entered the competition with no expectations, just looking to do his best and entertain the fans.

“It’s an unbelievable feeling. I’m so happy to come here and have a good showing,” he said. “It was a great feeling to come here and spend a week with some great baseball players and then end the week with a performance like this. It’s truly amazing. It’s a great feeling. The goal was to go out there and just do as best as I can and to come out with the individual title is an added bonus.”

The talented infielder said he enjoyed the entire experience and is looking forward to returning and hopefully defending his title.

“Hitting balls in the ocean was for sure a first-time experience and I love it. It was so cool. One of them, I was able to hit into a boat and that was a great feeling. That was unbelievably cool, and I look forward to doing it again. If I’m invited, I’ll certainly be here,” he said.

Toronto Blue Jays’ shortstop Bo Bichette, who won the first two editions of the Don’t Blink Home Derby, was in attendance on Saturday as a guest spectator. Lewis Brinson won in 2019, and now Melendez becomes the third foreign baseball star to take home the coveted title.