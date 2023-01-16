Kassedy Dean donates dresses to Elizabeth Estates Children’s Home

Kassedy Dean, a sixth-grade student at Ginosko Centre for Academic Excellence, recently promoted a season of giving. Dean gifted young females at Elizabeth Estates Children’s Home, who attend church and Sunday school with her, dresses which they could wear to Christmas Day service.

Kassedy donated 20 lightly used, but in good condition, dresses with the intent of 20 girls benefitting.

“Donating the dresses made me feel good inside,” said Kassedy.

“I decided to donate the dresses because I know many girls aren’t able to come to church because they don’t have anything to wear. Therefore, I decided to gift some of the girls who attend my church, Epiphany Anglican Church, a nice dress. I hope they went to the girls of my church. However, I just [wanted] to make someone smile on Christmas, so it doesn’t matter where it goes as long as the person receiving it loves it and appreciates it. But I believe most of the dresses went to the girls I attend church with.”

The 10-year-old said a good citizen finds ways to positively affect change in their community, and that donating the dresses was a good way to give back to the community.

“I’ve always viewed myself as a good citizen to my country and community. The donation was important to me because it gave me a chance to positively impact a young girl’s life, making her smile and know that there are people in this world who still care for her and want the best for her,” said the tween.

“The home’s administrators determined who got which dress. However, I know that no matter who got the dress, they would love the dress and feel comforted that they [could] attend Christmas service in a beautiful dress.”

Kassedy, the daughter of Desra and Keno Dean, said that before Christmas, her mom usually does a deep clean of their home, during which she clears out clothing that they do not wear anymore or that are getting small. She said she asked her mom if they could donate the dresses that were still in good condition, and that she agreed.

The dress donation was not Kassedy’s first. She said she has previously donated travel-sized toiletries to make care packets for a group of young girls who attend Youth Matters Incorporated.

She is also a smart kid with a 3.84 cumulative grade point average and believes education is gathering as much information as she can that will open new doors and opportunities for her future.