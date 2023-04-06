Funeral service for thelate Kathleen Louise Demeritte aged 88 of Mermaid Boulevard South, Golden Gates #2, will be held on Thursday, 13th April 2023 at 10:45 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Boyd Road. Officiating will be Monsignor Alfred Culmer assisted by Deacon Peter Jones. Interment will follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Boyd Road.

Kathleen’s loving memories will forever be cherished in the hearts of her Sons: James, Michael and Edward (Glynis) Demeritte; Daughters: Donna Demeritte, Carles Williams, Kayla Brown and Virginia Thurston; Grand Children: LaShan, Shanequa and Schcala Demeritte, Andres Dean, Dominic and Don (Raeh) Williams, Katis (Taurean) Butler, Kayo Brown, Michaela Demeritte, Thalia (Christopher) Whyms, Letitia Thurston, Alexis Darville, Clayshawn (Perez) Brown, Edricka, Edward, Jr., Carlisa, DeSeria, Edrico and Edleira Demeritte; Great Grandchildren: RaShantia Miller, Roman Carter, Reneko Miller, Devoniqua Cherenfant, Shaunte Dean, Daniella, Dominic and Brandon Williams and Taryn Butler; Brother: Charles Butler of New York, (predeceased Brothers Audrey, Amos and Tellis Butler); Sisters: Beloved Twin Sister Dorothy Dames and Rosetta Johnson (predeceased Sisters Sylvia, Eleanor and Joan Butler and Marjorie Johnson); Sister-in-Law: Virginia Butler; Aunt: Clara Gibson and family of Miami, Florida; Numerous Nieces and Nephews: Una Butler of New York, Patricia Bethel, Albertha Hall, Azuka Huyler, Franklyn, Leonard Jr., Donald, Amos and Randolph Dames, Una Jane Butler-Allen, Cyprianna Saunders, Crystal Roach, Tito Butler, Tammy Burton, Valencia Swain, Terry-Jo Deveaux, Charmaine Green, Tanya and Desiree Johnson, Antonio, Angelo Sr., Don, and Yorrick Butler, Una Maria Bain, Valerie Gibson, Janet DeBarros, Alecia Johnson, Amoranna Maycock, Julian, Derek, Aubrianna, Suzanne, Sherry and Donell Butler, Echendu Nwanodi, Lisa, Lydia and Jennice Johnson; and numerous Grand Nieces and Grand Nephews; Other Relatives and Friends of the Family: Pamela Newbold and Family, Mrs. Willamae Cunningham and family, The Gibson and Clarke Families of Savannah Sound, Eleuthera, Ms. Mary Sweetnam, Donna C. Smith and family, Luther McDonald and family, Gloria Thompson and family, Sandra Robinson and family, Arabella Wilson and family, Carolyn Harris & family, Dr. Ian McQuay, Oak Tree Medical Centre, Natalee “Nicole” Jackson, Madam Speaker Patricia Deveaux and family, The Hon. Minister Keith Bell and family, Mr. Desmond Bannister, Mr. Michael Fawkes, Sharon Martin and family, Viola Taylor-Lightbourne and family, PLP Carmichael Development Association, The Staff at The Department of Labour, The Improved Benevolent & Protective Order of Elks of The World, Queen Bethsheba Grand Chapter of Prince of Peace Grand Lodge, The Serenity Grand Lodge, Jennifer Cleare and family, The Charlow and family, The Women’s Association of The Free National Movement, The Staff at Atlantis Paradise Island, Brendalyn Neilly and family, St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church family, Mermaid Boulevard South Community, Fort Fincastle Straw Market Community, and a host of other family and friends.

May Her Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44a Nassau Street on Wednesday, 12th April 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

THERE WILL BE NO VIEWING AT THE CHURCH