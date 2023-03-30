Kathleen Louise Demeritte aged 88 of Mermaid Boulevard South, died at her residence on Monday, March 27th, 2023.

She is survived by her Children: James, Michael, Edward (Glynis), and Donna Demeritte, Charles Williams, Kayla Brown, and Virginia Thurston; Brother: Charles Butler of New York; Sisters: Dorothy Dames and Rosetta Johnson; Sisters-in-law: Coralee and Virginia Butler; Numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.