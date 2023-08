DEATH NOTICE

Kathleen Moxey age: 96 years, of #22 Denver Street formerly of Williams Town, Exuma passed away at her residence on Sunday 13th August 2023. She is survived by 10 daughters: Brenda Mckenzie, Joan Farrington, Jacquelyn & Cherry Moxey, Gaylene Edwards, Suzanne Knowles, Donna Moxey, Renee Smith, Debra & Karen Moxey; numerous grand, great grand & great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews along with a host of other relatives and friends.