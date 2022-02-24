FUNERAL NOTICE

Funeral Service for Kaycie Elizbeth Smith, of Hillside Street #4A, New Providence, The Bahamas, will be held on Saturday 26th February, 2022 at 10:00a.m. at Robinson Morris Chapel AME Ridgeland Park West, New Providence, The Bahamas. Officiating will be Pastor Howard Williamson.

Left to cherish her memories are

Her Mother: Ivanna Dean;

Father: Kevin Smith;

Three Grandmothers; Mrs. Raquel Wilson, Mrs. Adine Mott and Mrs. Williams;

Three Grandfathers: Edwin Wilson, Ivan Williams and Kenneth Mott;

One Great-Grandfather: Denzil Dean;

One Great-Grandmother: Ann Dean;

Four Uncles: Jonathan Wilson, Jamal Dean, Kenneth Mott Jr., and Julin Smith;

Four Aunts: Kastoria Sweeting, Raven Wilson, Kimberly Knowles and Danilla Brown;

Two Grand-Uncles: Andrew and Sandio De an;

Three Godmothers: Deanna Butler, Adiea Percentie and Lakeisha Hanna;

Godfathers: Jerry Wallace, Shaniko Butler, Malachi Smith, Keith Worrel, Phillip Darville, Brian Miller and Brian Stuart; One Honourary Father: D’Angelo Palacious;

A Host of Other Relatives and Friends: Kaylee Dean, Malconique Johnson, Darnoel Morris, Richard Hall, Latoya Powell, Marckenson Ariste, Perry Clarke, Eucal Bonaby and Family, The Anne’s Town Clinic Family, The Coste Right Family, Kielun Stevenson, The Brown Family, Johnathan Higgins, Hyman Rolle, Charlea Smith, Herbert Antonio, Antonia Sweeting, and Michlette Johnson



Viewing for relatives and friends will be held on Friday 28th January 2022 at 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Memories Funeral Homes, #85 Mount Royal Avenue, New Providence, The Bahamas.