Kayla Veronica Major Smith aged 64 years, of Blue Berry Manor, Fox Hill, died at Broward Health Coral Springs General Hospital on Tuesday, 11th July, 2023.

She is survived by her Sons: Kyle and Kyro Brown; Grandchildren: Phoenix and Kali Brown; Sisters: Andrea Major and Geraldine Pickering; Brothers: Jeffery and Livingston Major; Uncle: Lenox Major; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.