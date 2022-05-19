Kedor Cleophas Knowles, aged 46, of Mosquito Drive, Fox Hill, died at his residence on Friday, May 6th, 2022.

He is survived by his Parents: Edison Walter & Nathalie Knowles; Sisters: Shonell Knowles, Giselle Andrews, Carnetther & Melissa Knowles; Brothers: Kemuel and Jared Knowles, Demetrius Marshall, and ACP Kirkwood Andrews; Aunts: Betty Brown, Patricia Curry, Joann Knowles, Joycelyn Ambrose, Margaret Riley, and Annie Knowles; Uncles: George and Randolph Knowles, Solomon, and Franklin Rolle; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.