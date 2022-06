DEATH NOTICE

Keishon Thurman Bethel Age 23 years a resident of Black Village died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on 19th June 2022.

He is survived by his loving parents Mother Lakeisha Duncombe-Roberts, Father Thurman Bethel, Step Father Toriano Roberts, Sisters, Brothers, Grandfather, Aunts, Uncles, Step Grandmother, Nieces, and Nephews, Cousins, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Arrangements will be announced at a later date