Funeral Announcement

Keith Brian Stubbs, age 56 years, a resident of Seven Hills Drive, will be held at 10am, on Saturday, October 15th, 2022, at Christ the King Anglican Church, Ridgeland Park. Officiating will be Archdeacon Dwight H. L. Rolle, assisted by Rev. Desiree Johnson and Fr. Stephen Davies. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Gardens Cemetery, Soldier Road.

Left to cherish his precious memories are his Parents: Revis and Betty Stubbs; Children: Princess, Keithra, and Iking; Grandchildren: Kaeleb and Serenity; Sisters: Yvette Adderley, Nicole Scott, Dr. Denie Fountain, Crystal Russell, Astrid Algreen, Denise, Delores, Oneika Stubbs, Jeanette (Jean) Rahming; Brothers: Revis Neil, Duke, Andrew, Dwight, Sean, Eugene, Reno, Corey, Travis Stubbs, Sherwin Armbrister, Neil Gilbert; Sisters-In-Law: Robertha, Debbie, Kendra Stubbs; Brothers-In-Law: Troy Adderley, Richard Fountain, Michael Russell, Cliff Algreen; Aunts: Joann Webb, Sheva Webb, Shirley Pearson, Irene Rolle, Nathalee Bonimy, Dotlene Storr, Sylvia Russell; Uncles: Cleophas and Levi Webb, Mack Smith, Sidney Moncur; Nieces: Alkeisha Edgecombe, Alicia Rolle, Natalia Rolle, Danisha, Rudina, Ianette, Shantoll, Shan, Kahtura, Temecia, Donnalee, Latoya, Jade, Antoinette, Lisa, Rhonda, Christina, Sharika, Lasantra, Alicia (Silky), Bria, Raven, Latoya Rolle, Tiffany Lynes, Morgan Ferguson; Nephews: Quinterro, Diego, Revano, Dominic, Corey, Kyle, Rolly, Romero, Rovante, Rekino, Ian, Tristan, Derron, Bradon; Cousins: Dennese (Clary) Knowles, Rhonda Smith, Romaine, Claudia, and Jodie Webb, Denazo, Johnny, and Rev. Dr. Ian Webb, Ken and Marvin Webb, Melissa, Christine Green, Shane, Ken, Daryl, Tammy, Anya, Julien, Velma, Grace, Kenton, Tanya, Stanley, Hugo Paige, Alphanette, Sherry, Mandel, Rod, Cozetta, Paul, Georgina, Rose, Vernon, Christa (Boxer), Cloyd, Pearl (Tricia), James, Daria, Sheryl, Ramon, Antonio, Roland, Abdul Armbrister, Dr. Ingrid Bonimy, Medgar, Keisha, and Darvon Bonimy, Annaka, Dawn, Lisa, Crystal, Albert, Anne, Barry Miller, Jackie McPhee, Wendell, Trevor, Sheldon, Jeff, Mark, Haldane, Wilton, Alfred, Janette, Deno, Andrew, Eleanor, Charlene, Beryl, Alma, Netty, Peggy, Lavette, Deborah, Patty, Marsha, Clarice, Madge, Alburn, Anya, Bernadette (Bernie), Brad, Cathy, Joy, Moses, Patranella, Faye, Angel, Lyndon, Shinelle, Dezelle, Archdeacon Dwight and Rochelle Rolle, Claudia, Denise, Pearl Adderley, Ethlee Gibson, Albertha Hall, Donna Johnson & Family, Armbrister, Webb, Smith, Dean, and Stubbs Families of Arthur’s Town and Orange Creek, Cat Island; Godparents: Charles Campbell and Mary Ferguson; Other Family and Friends: George Delancy & Family, Wright Family, Braynen Family, Mr. & Mrs. Ferguson and Family, Johnson Family & Ashlee Romer, Mr. and Mrs. Romeo Johnson, The Mountain Men of Seven Hills, Seven Hills Ladies Community Group, and the entire Seven Hills Community; and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Relatives and friends may pay their respects at Cedar Crest Funeral Home and Crematorium Ltd, Robinson and Baillou Hill Roads, on Friday, from 12 noon to 5pm.