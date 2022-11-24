funeral service for Keith Smith

61 years of Kenya Avenue, Flamingo Gardens, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, November 25th, 2022 at Grace Community Church, Grace Avenue, Marathon Estates. Officiating will be Pastor Lyall Bethel assisted by Pastors Carlyle Peort and Marcel Lightbourne, Elder Cyril Peet and Rev. Carl C. Campbell. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Gardens & Mausoleum, John F. Kennedy Drive.

He is preceded in death by his Mother: Emily Thompson; Father: Lathan Smith, Brother-in-law: Robert Sawyer, Aunts: Sheila Thompson and Caroline Kemp; Uncles: Lloyd (Bowe) Thompson and Kenneth Thompson; Nephew: Lavon Williams, Cousins: Derek and Keith Thompson, Rico (Mano) Munroe, Alfenius Kemp, and Allecia Sawyer.

Keith will be missed and fondly remembered by his loving Sisters (7): Gale Sawyer, Yvette Thompson-Brown, Precina Stubbs, Sandra, Shane, Joya and Coper Knowles; Brothers (3): Tyrone, Kevin and Chelico Knowles; Aunts (7): Velma Thompson-Taylor, Edna Kemp, Margaret Marshall, Louise (Champ) Thompson, Esther Thompson, Sheila Albury and Lorraine Smith; Uncles (3): Godfrey Thompson, Kennedy Smith and John Kemp; Nieces: Sanchia, Ghandia Cox, Shakara Lloyd, Alyssa Brown, Shavonne and Lakeisha Bullard, Shante’, Chilea and Natalia Knowles, Aletha Wilson, Eva Khandi (Akeem) Dean, Astra Stubbs, Cota Davis, Lauren DeGregory, Sade’ Smith, De’Shea Taylor and Alaia Toussaint, La’el Williams; Nephews: Ramond Sawyer, Rashad, Theophilus, Sharrad, Zion, and Rashawn Lloyd, Gerran Nottage, Foster, Chelico Knowles Jr., Kevin Knowles Jr., Lanario Williams, James (Bianca) Bullard, Charma Cox, Orval (Judy) Stubbs, Geovannie (Shanquel) Stubbs, Rashawn, Bernard Johnson, Teval Stubbs, Sherrad, Ryan Knowles, Azario Thompson, Anson Johnson and Regen; Brothers-in-law (3): Abraham Stubbs, Reno Brown, Hezekiah Bullard; Sister-in-law (1): Sabrina Knowles; Cousins: Gregory Greene, Shane, Trinity, Carlos and Nigel Thompson, Raj Sawyer, Centino Kemp, Cantina (Emilen) Sawyer, Sharon and Velma Hinds, Alexis Murphy, Janice Reckely, Patricia Fredinand, Atisha Beckford, Syrena Hollingsworth, Michelle Grant, Laverne Riley, Kay Wells, Michelle and Darlene Thompson, Patti Fernander, Thelma Dill, Denise (James) McDaniel, Jeff (Ella), Nick (Debbie), Anthony (Joy) Kikivarakis, Minerva Johnson, Paulettte Cooper, Shane, Joan, Cynthia, Beverly, Margaret, Jackie and Curtis Thompson, Carolyn, Denise, Lisa, Marissa, Vincent Jr., Kent, Wesley, Craig and Ian Albury, Carolyn Dorsette, Baby Jones, Arthur Candyman, Elvira and Anal Davis, Celeste Bernard, Pearl and Virgil Neely, Alelia Bain, Temicka Gomez, Natara Barr, Shawn Johnson, Ryan Bain, Ruthmae Finley, Portia McKenzie, Samantha Williams, Danny, Dwayne, Terrance, Rodger, Quincy, Ron Marco, Desmond, Anton and Virginia (Jeannie) Thompson, Edison Key, Rev. Carl, Peter, Lambert, Wesley, Patricia and Eleanor Campbell, Nadeen Beneby, Brenda Simms, Monique Glinton and Rosamund Carey; Special friends: Lynette Ferguson, Tamika Adderley, Marvin Watson, Elvira Johnson, Olive Pinder, Shirley Cooper, Mary Fynes, Tamika Dean, Quintin Davis, Valentino Cox, Courtney Ferguson, Lairise Francis, Denise Miller, Valrina Williams, Willamae Kemp, Cheryl Carter, Melvern Lloyd, Jennymae Ferguson, Rhonda Brown, Brenda Munnings, Craig Burrows, Jason Brice, Jeremy Clarke. Numerous other relatives and friends; Special thanks to: Dr. Leo Mignacio at Nassau Medical Centre, Staff of Melia, Pastor Lyall Bethel, Pastor Carlyle Peort, Grace Community Church, Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, Lakeview Memorial Gardens & Mausoleum.

May His Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44A Nassau Street on Thursday November 24th, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and at the church on Friday November 25th, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until service time.