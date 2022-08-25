Funeral Service

for

KEITHON DEONTAE JOHNSON

Affectionately “Smokey”, 18 of Peter Street, Will be held on Saturday 27th August, 2022, 2:00pm at TRINITY GLOBAL CATHEDRAL Marshall Road and Faith Avenue South, Nassau, N.P., The Bahamas. Officiating will be Bishop Dr. Trevor Williamson Sr. Pastor, Trinity Global Cathedral assisted by Dr. Sharon Williamson, Co-pastor, along with other Ministers of the Gospel. Interment will follow in Southern Cemetery, Spikenard Road



“God is Our Refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble” Psalms 46:1

Left to cherish his memories are his: Mother: Natasha Ferguson (Edward Williams); Adopted Father: Deon “Ranger” Johnson Sr; Father: Preston Burrows; Special Friend: Ra’Shea Fortune, Grandmothers: Eleanor Bain, Brendamae Johnson, Zell Pinder; Grandfathers: Joshua Johnson Sr, Roosevelt Nixon Jr, Wayde Higgs; Adopted Grandparents: Ray and Vanda Mackey-Williams; Great-grand parents: Eloise Sweeting; Brothers: Deon Johnson Jr., Bernard Paul Jr., Monclair Johnson Jr., Deshawn Ferguson, Christian Ferguson, Tajh Burrows; Brother-in-law: Exzavio Sargeant; Sisters: Sade Coakley, Ta’shawn Johnson, Eddisha “Pinky” Williams, Edwinique “China” Williams, Akia Williams and Amberia Coakley; Aunts: Solecia Higgs-Woods, Anishka Gibson, Centessha Johnson, Raven Williams, Doramae Rolle, Charlene Johnson, Waydeisha Higgs, Renee Sands, Shanrese Higgs and Akeisha Simms; Uncles: Shawn Bain, Andro Woods, Vanhairson Davis, Deshante, Deshawn, Terico and Ross Bain, Darren, Shawn, Joshua Jr, Alexander, Keino, and Daniel Johnson, Wayde Higgs Jr, Patrick Smith; Granduncles: Alvin Garling, Dencil Lightbourne; Grandaunts: Leicester Cotterelle, Charlene Goodman, Emma Bellot; Godparents: Tavarrie Smith, Sergeant 2999 Glen Dean, Kendra Minus, Janelle, Sterlanda, Marlene, Cherice Rolle, Linda Lewis, Deandra; Cousins: Andronique Stuart, Solomon and Jerlecia Higgs, Andaisha, Andro Jr, and Aniya Wood, Chelsie, Nythura, Jody Gibson, Henrica McPhee, Dazario Gibson, Tevin Gray, Saniya and Shanteah Bain, Shanyla Lewis, Devon, Daron, Davio, Shawn Jr, Alexandria, Denise and Destiny Lightbourne, April, Alexandria, and Levedra Garland, Tyrone, Tyron, Tyson and Neely, Davidra Goodman, Katylen, Naveha, Miah, Danari, Rica, Patrick Miller, Kiana and Anthonique Thompson; A Host of Other relatives and friends too many to name, including: Antonio Glinton, Parnato Glinton, Malcolm Rolle, Carl Roker, Kino Cox, Bradley Duncombe, Eltaro Rolle, Levar Major, Shaquille Moss, Jervon Gibson, Okeisha McKay, Tiffany McGregory, Phillip Felix, Bernard Paul Sr, Anthony Johnson, Deetmac Lockhart, Lydia and Lisa Swan, Timmy and Tommy, Kyle Edgecombe, Tyrell, Garnett, Muffy, John, Tommy, Peanut, Paul, Yuare, Rose, Tino, Mob, Stanley, Cardo, Dennis McKenzie, Marvin, Petron Dawkins, Gio, Teddy, Dexter, Malia, Harold, Marvin, Richie, James Dennis, Teddy, Jason, Benson, Yolanda, Deandra Johnson, Mehki Newton, Jermaine and Wesley Charlton, William Jones, Tony Gomez and Family, Tom Ferguson and Family, Bertrum Roker and Family, Shamara Forbes and Family, Fritz Ytil and Family, Minister Wendy Russell and Family, Mr. Johnson and Family, Delores Johnson and Family, The Coakley Family, Bain and Eden Families, Hon. Jomo Campbell, M.P., Pastor Josiah Dean and the family at Miracle Revival International Deliverance Ministries, Quakoo Street Family and Friends, Lily of The Valley, Inspector Jacqueline Jones, Quakoo Street Police Station, Urban Renewal Centre Deveaux Street, the TG Glover, TA Thompson and CC Sweeting School Communities, Management and Staff at The Pizza Lab, and the Doctors, Nurses and Staff at Princess Margaret Hospital.

Viewing will be held at St. Ambrose Funeral Home, #34 Arundel Street, New Providence, Bahamas on Thursday, 25th August- Friday, 26th August, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. and Saturday 27th August, 2022 at Trinity Global Cathedral from 1:00 p.m. until service time.