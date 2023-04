Kelphene Cunningham, KC, aged 78 of Highland Park, The Grove (West), died at Doctors Hospital, on Saturday, 1st April, 2023.

She is survived by her Sons: Michael Ehurd Cunningham and Marcus Eric Cunningham; Grandchildren: Salem, Deikani, Canaan, Israel and Tehya Cunningham; Aunt: Maude Thompson; and a host of other relatives and friends.