Kelvin Archer is Alpha Phi Alpha Honours Day valedictorian

St. Anne’s School student Kelvin Archer is the Alpha Phi Alpha Inc.’s Bro. Timothy Baswell Donaldson 2023 Valedictorian.

Archer scored highest in both English and mathematics comprehensive Alpha Phi Alpha four-hour exam.

He received a $6,000 financial award from the Iota Epsilon Lambda Chapter and Yolande Donaldson, a full scholarship tenable at Fisk University, Nashville, Tennessee, and a laptop from Customs Computer.

Kelvin, who scored over 90 percent on both the English and mathematics examinations, plans to pursue veterinary medicine studies.

The St. Anne’s School head boy has received the Principal’s Award for high academic achievement. He has a grade point average (GPA) of 3.70 and scored 1,200 on the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT).

He also volunteers at the Bahamas Humane Society and was a Junior Minister of Tourism for The Bahamas.

Aquinas College’s John-Romel Perez earned the Bro. Dr. George H. Sherman 2023 Salutatorian Award. And was awarded a $3,000 prize from the fraternity to assist with his educational studies.

John-Romel, who placed second overall in the exam, was also awarded a Presidential Scholarship to Philander Smith College in Arkansas.

He also has a cumulative GPA of 3.90, and has a passion for mechanical engineering.

John-Romel, along with Queen’s College students Hodari Prince and Arjun Shetty, won the Engineering/Architecture Award.

Bahamas Academy of Seventh-day Adventists School student Christopher Stubbs won the Financial Services/Banking Award.

Nathaniel McHardy, a student at C.V. Bethel High School, won the Government/Civil Servants/Politics Award.

The Medical and Health Award went to Kelvin and his schoolmate along with Windsor School’s Stephenardo Rolle.

Ricardo Rolle, a student at St. Paul’s Methodist College, took home the Legal Award.

Winners of the IT/Technology went to Erich Fishcbacher, Bishop Michael Eldon School; Lamarth Nottage, Jordan Prince William School; and Christopher Stubbs, Bahamas Academy of Seventh-day Adventists School.

St Andrew’s International School’s Lyle Maycock took home the Sales and Marketing Award.

The Social Science Award went to Zephon McAndrew at Samuel Guy Pinder All Age School.

Queen’s College’s Hodari Prince took home the Gregory S. Christie Media and Communications Award.

The Bro. Phillip Dorsett Artistic Award for Outstanding Portfolio went to George Bain, L.N. Coakley High School; Erich Fischbacher, Bishop Michael Eldon School; and Katriel Wallace, Mangrove Cay High School.

Outstanding Community Service Award went to Arjun Shetty, Queen’s College; Stephenardo Rolle, Windsor School; and Zephon McAndrew, Samuel Guy Pinder All Age School.

Katriel Wallace, Mangrove Cay High School; and Hodari Prince, Queen’s College took home the Emerging Leader Award.

The Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. Honours Day held its first program in May 1987. It was designed to showcase the positive achievements of graduating high school males. The fraternity wanted to ensure that the local chapter was supporting its thrust in international efforts on education – to go to high school and to go to college.