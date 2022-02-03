Kendal Christopher Munnings

aged 74 years, of Sea Beach Estates, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 5th, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Boyd Road. Officiating will be Monsignor Alfred C. Culmer. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Gardens Cemetery, Soldier Road.

Due to current Government regulations in respect of Covid-19, masks and physical distancing are required. Graveside attendance is limited to thirty (30) persons.

Kendal was preceded in death by his Parents: Basil and Ophelia Munnings and Son: Michael Asquith.

He is survived by His Wife: Dabrielle ‘Debbie’ Munnings; Son: Duval; Daughters: Michelle Munnings Peart and Renalda Ophelia Isaac; Daughter-in-law: Alicia Munnings; Sons-in-law: Adam Isaac and Charles Peart; Granddaughters: Abigail and Eva Peart; Grandsons: Avi Isaac and Joshua Munnings; Brothers: Ruiz and Basil Lorenzo (‘Junior’); Sisters: Ingrid Johnson, Janice Missick, Carmen Munnings, Lynette Pratt and Shelley Munnings; Other Siblings: Wilhemina Thurston, Faye Pickstock, Charles Munnings, Carol Brown and Lisa Horton; Brothers-in-law: Reginald Renwick, David Johnson, Walter Missick, David Philip and Byron Sanderson; Sisters-in-law: Lyanca Drayton, Ingrid Munnings, and Lorraine Anches; Nephews: Sean Munnings, Timayne Johnson, Walter Missick Jr, Damien Munnings, Ethan Munnings, Rommell Munnings, Rolston Munnings, Jamal Kemp and Javon Kemp; Nieces: Tanya McKenzie, A. Pascha Munnings, Anneka Archer, Jacquel Missick, Janell Missick, Candice Kemp, Alyssa Pratt; Great-nieces: Sergina Carroll, Aaryn and Abigail Mckenzie, Maelle and Noemie Munnings, Latiya Johnson and Jada Laing; Great-nephews: Kanye Johnson, Waleha, Willo and Winter Missick, Jamal Jr., Jakeem and Jamelle Kemp and Shamyco Symonette; Cousins: Bernadette Gardiner, Theresa Burrows, Hilda Farquharson, Patricia Demeritte, Gladys Munnings, Peggy Wynder, Judy Rolle, Opal Bastian, Lorraine Seymour, Celestine Seymour, Ernestine Bootle, Kim Munnings; Oswald, Creswell, Dr Clyde, Mark, Michael, Kirkwood, Wesley, Sam, Jeff and Henry Munnings, Keith, Franklyn, Anthony, Arthur and Andrew Seymour, Leonard Cargill, Ian Pennerman, Dave Williams, Javis Humes and Fletcher Coleby; Godson: Owen Bastian; Goddaughters: Felicia Armbrister and Destiny Coleby; A host of other family and friends, including: The Renwick family, the Drayton family, Eugenia Parris and family; the Friday night poker crew (John Bowleg, George Capron, Louis Dames, George Moss, Basil O’Brien, Patrick Rahming, Francis Skinner and others); Monsignor Alfred Culmer, the breakfast club, Men’s Choir and parish of St Joseph’s Church; Carolyn Major, Bridgit Seymour, Rudy and Patrick Gardener and family, Wentworth ‘Chuck’ Roberts, the Newbold family, the Christie family, the Coakley family, Anthony McKinney, Dr. John Lewis and staff, Tim Dames and family, Monsignor Simeon Roberts and the St. Cecilia’s family, Father Glen Nixon and the St. Thomas More family, Apostle Ed and Lee Watson and the Trinity City of Praise family, the Eneas Lane and Bain Town families, Devonshire St. families, Charlene Sealy, the Chisolm family, Pauline Davis Thompson, the community of Sea Beach families, families of the late Tennyson Wells, the late Basil Sands, and the Bahamas Institute of Chartered Accountants.The family wishes to extend its deep appreciation and profound thanks to the following: his loyal caregivers Jermaine Archer, Shaun Roberts, Shanandor Saunders, Simeon Clarke, Nyoshi Penn, Janique Wallace, Kamoy Fielding and Regina Charlton; Maria Corazon M. Lorica; the staff of the Oncology Department at the Princess Margaret Hospital, Dr Duvaughn Curling, Dr Magnus Ekedede; Dr Charmaine Butler; Nurse Tarnia Newton, Nurse Carol Bethel.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in his name to the Bahamas Diabetic Association and Cancer Society of the Bahamas.

May His Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44 Nassau Street on Friday February 4th from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. There will be no viewing at The Church.