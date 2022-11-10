Funeral Announcement

Kendall Leon Ellis “Big Horse”, age 68 years, a resident of Avocado Street, Pinewood Gardens, will be held at 10am, on Saturday, November 12th, 2022, at Pilgrim Baptist Church, St. James Road. Officiating will be Elder Pastor Daron Davis, assisted by Pastor Monique Davis and other Ministers of the Gospel. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Gardens Cemetery.

Kendall is predeceased by his mother: Hazel Ellis; Son: Leon Ellis; Bothers; Charles Nairn, Bradford Wallace and Crofton Ellis; Sister: Melvern Ellis; Nieces: Karen Williams and Enrnell Ellis; Nephew: Bruno Brown.

Kendall’s precious memories will forever linger in the hearts of his Wife: Hazel Ellis; Sons: Kino Whymns (Achara), Dario (Tanya), Kevin (Belinda), and Ken Kareem (Lakecha) Ellis, Wellington Whymns (Raquel) and Jamal Williams; Daughters: Nicky, Dellerese and Denise Ellis, Cindy Albury (Randy) and Marissa Major; Brothers: Talmadge Newry Sr., Hensle Ellis Sr., Thomas and Elvis Forbes; Sisters: Jennive Simms and Marion Moxey; Grandchildren: Frederick Rolle, Lynden Johnson Jr., Teanna McPhee, Okino, Kiarah and Aydan Whymns, Damarion, Darielle, Joshua, Kevinique, Keron, Ken’echa, Ken Jr. and Kenton Ellis, Joshua Albury, Wellinique and Wellisha Whymns, Prince and Jasmine Sweeting, and Jamal Williams Jr.; GreatGrandchildren: Branae and Faleyah Rolle, Shanteah Bain and Faith Johnson; Brother-In-Law: Peter Major (Lesa); Sisters-In-Law: Maria Wallace (Reverend Dr. John Wallace), Veronica Newry; Nieces: Overseer Sharon Nairn (Bishop Anthony Nairn), Sherikee Archer, Shanann Winters, Shequeena and Kentashia Newry, Patricia Williams, Hensalena and Heather Bain, Bradamae, Nicole, Shaneeka and Latonya Wallace, Bernadette Hepburn, Kirsten Green-Cash, Bernadatte Hepburn, Linda, Sarah and Mary-Ann Campbell, Priscola Cartwright, Ruthmae Cleare; Natasha Pyfrom (Enrique); Nephews: Larry and Danny Nairn, Crofton Jr., Jeronamo Ellis, Ringo Ellis and Talmadge Ellis, Anton Dean, Raymond Roxbury, Shandoo King, Hensle Ellis Jr., Deshone Johnson, Andrew Stuart, Sharmaco, Rashad Wallace, Henry and Bradford Wallace; Grandnieces; 26 Grandnephews; 28 Great grandnieces; 3 Great grandnephews; Extended Family and Friends Including: Donny Ambrose, Kirk Knowles, Frederick Neilly, Wilfred Williams, Leslie Rahming, Lawrence Cambridge, Andrew Seymour, The BahamasAir Family, Allen Swaby, Wendell Ferguson, Patrick Demeritte, Diane and Alvin Turnquest, Dr. Carolyn Rolle & John Rolle, Sharon Seymour, Kelita Gibson, Bishop Anthony Roker, Ethlyn Ferguson, Ann Hepburn, Mellie Price and Family, Pastor Kent Price, Pastor Danny Major, Officer Kenvard Major, Samuel Robinson, Samuel Cleare, Pauling Gray, Ellamae Graham, Emily Young, The Honorable Leroy Major and Curlene Major, Charla Gibson, Sharmaine and Ricardo Thomas, Elder Pastor Daron Daivs and Assistant Pastor Monique Davis and the Judea Family Worship Center, Samuel Cleare, Deloris Johnson, Lionel Fernander, Bishop Neil C. Ellis and First Lady Patrice Ellis & the Mount Tabor Church, Eltoy & Sherman Moss, Gertrude and John Gibson, Alvin Wright, Henry and Reverend Ronald Campbell, The Cargill Family; including Adrian, Algernon and Dr. Rodd Cargill, Gladys and Lawrence Dawkins, Nathaniel Greenwich, Ted and Virginia Major, Estell and Anthony Bertram; Alvin, Aaron, Roland, Evelyn, Esau and Leviticus Wright, Sonia Taylor, Ellen McKenzie, Nicole Thompson-Finlayson, Nicole Miller, Pamela Rolle-Storr, Sophia Thompson, Samantha Cleare and Desha Ferguson. Pastor Franklyn & Katie Clarke, New Vision Baptist Church Family, Patricia & Linda Johnson & Family, The “Slick Way” Family (Bonaby Alley), Allen McPhee, Archie Pelecanos, Raymond Rolle, Vaneria Sands, Monique and Josue Altidor, Elvis Curry, Charlene Strachan, Rhonda March, Takita Taylor, Martha, MiQuisha and Symonne Cargill, Tamica Smith, Rodney Marsh, Omar Sweeting, Patrick Rose, Ball Head, Big Man, Jawaadi Woodside, Kinji Curry, Patricia Roach, Jennifer Woodside and DJ Theo; and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Relatives and friends may pay their respects at Cedar Crest Funeral Home and Crematorium Ltd, Robinson and Baillou Hill Roads, on Friday, from 12 noon to 5pm, and at the Church on Saturday, from 9am until service time.