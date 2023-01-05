Funeral service for Kendrick “Kenny” Alexander Moss, 37 yrs., a resident of Alexandria Blvd., Nassau Village, will be held at Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church, Pigeon Plum & Plane Street, Pinewood Gardens, on Saturday, January 7, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Officiating will be Pastor Daniel A. Nottage, assisted by other Ministers. Interment follows in Woodlawn Gardens, Soldier Road.

FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS ARE BEING HANDLED BY DEMERITTE’S FUNERAL HOME, MARKET STREET.