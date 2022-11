BUTLERS‘ FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORIUM

DEATH NOTICE

Death Notice for Kenneth Basil Williams age 86 years a resident of Sapphire

Ridge Road passed on Friday, November 04, 2022 at The Princess

Margaret Hospital.

Kenneth was predeceased by his daughter: Tomiko Williams/Davis

He is survived by his wife: Earnestine “Nicky” Williams; daughters: Kenrie Williams and Keishi Sweeting; sons: Kevin Williams and Kenton Williams; grandson: Emerson McKenzie, Harrison Sweeting, Winston Sweeting, and Aaron Davis; granddaughters: Kirsten Charles, Aami Davis, and Kennedy Williams; great-granddaughters: Santana Charles, Ava Charles, and Gianna Charles, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.