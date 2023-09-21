Funeral Service for Kenneth Charles Donald Stewart

age 70 a resident of Harbour Island Eleuthera Bahamas, who died Sunday August 29th, will be held 11:00 am. Saturday September 23rd 2023 at Light House Church Of God Harbour Island. Officiating will be Bishop Anthony Dean assisted by Bishop Samuel Higgs. Interment will follow in St. Catherine’s cemetery, Harbour Island, Eleuthera, Bahamas.

Kenneth was predeceased by his parents Charles and Rosalie Stewart.

Kenneth will forever be loved and remembered by:

His wife: Angela Stewart ;

Three sons: Kendrick, Kervin and Kennardo Stewart;

Daughter in law: Cicely Stewart;

Seven Grandchildren: Kijuana Ingraham, Khloe Stewart, Keniyah and Kenton Stewart, Kentasha Stewart and Ceon Duncombe;

Two sisters: Lillamae Adams and Sherriann Cox;

Three Brothers: Randall, Wayde And Dwight Stewart;

Sisters In law: Lena Johnson, Leah Johnson, Brenda Stubbs, Peggy Daniels, Christine Barr, Letitia Tucker And Catherine Gwezski;

Brothers In Law: Anthony Cox And Lester Farrington;

Nieces: Latoya, Antonia, Nicole, Joy, Jody, Jewel, Elise, Averi, Gemma,Latoya Burrows, Irsusela, Sharika, Burchel, Chacea, Tasha and Carneil.

Nephews: Anthony, Frisco, Julian, Austin, John, Dillion, Travaughn, Ricardo, Noel, Jamal, Ray, Kyien, Burchnell, Tommy, Cornelius, Brendeno and McClain.

Other relatives and friends including: The families of the late Hattie And Jack Grant, The Families of the late Maureen And William Mather, The Families Of The Late Arthur Barry, The Families Of The Late George & Sarah Barry, The Families Of The Late Samuel And Rita Barry, The Families Of The Late Geraldine & Hartman Saunders, The Families Of The Late Hansfield And Pandora Barry; Daphne Stewart, Thomassa Roberts, Annseton, Rosemarie, Elleen And Franklin Barry, Branhilda Sawyer, Elaine Aranah and family, Maxine Miller and family, Lemmie Malcolm and family, Jennifer Cleare and family, Lisa Thompson And family, Densina Curtis and family, Mildred Roberts And Family, Consuela & Donald Saunders and family, Percentie Family and Tingum Village Staff, Miriam Rolle and family, Eloise Knowles and Family, Bishop Samuel Higgs And Family, Anthony Dean And Family, Brother Rocky Saunders and Family, Howard Mackey And Family, Linda Albury And family, Brooks and John Holland, Allison Bradwell, Allison Kearney, Dan Kellogs, Tim and Joe, Kelsey Farquharson and family. Members of The Light House Church Of God, St. John’s Anglican Church, Wesley Methodist Church, Church Of God Of Prophecy, Blessed Sacrament, Pastor Melvin Higgins And Family And Members Of World Vision Disciple Center, Harbour Island Water Ferries And Taxi Cabs, Drivers, The Staff Of Pat’s Senior Citizens Home, The Communities of Harbour Island, The Bluff And Hatchet Bay Eleuthera, The Harbour Island Clinic Staff and Police Force, Many Other Relatives and Friends too numerous to mention.

Relatives and friends may pay their last respects at THE CHAPEL OF MEMORIES THE NEW COMMONWEALTH FUNERAL HOME INDEPENDENCE DRIVE Thursday from 2:00-7:00 p.m. and at the church in Harbour Island friday from 7:30 am. To service time.