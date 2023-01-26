Funeral service for the late Kenneth Hartley Thompson age 69 years of Casbin Road, Blue Hill Estates will be held at Our Lady of the Holy Souls Catholic Church, Young and Deveaux Streets. Tuesday January 31st, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. Officiating will be Monsignor Simeon Roberts, assisted by Rev. Fr. Jonathan Duka. Interment will follow in the Catholic Cemetery, Tyler Street off Boyd Road.

Left to Cherish his memories are his Wife: Sonia M. Thompson; Son: Kenneth G. Thompson; Daughters: Dr. Tanya L. Thompson-Badamosi, M.D., FACE and Dr. Tatianna L. Thompson, DVM; Son-In-Law: Akeem Badamosi; Grand-children: Gianna, Jayden and Gabriel Badamosi; Brothers: Patrick, Christopher, Bernard, Jack and Stephen Thompson; Sisters: Jill Wallace and Valencia Bain; Sisters-In-Law: Monique, Dorethea and Janice Thompson, Cheryl, Cheryll, Paula, Michelle, Ruth and Jennifer Cash, Sandrea Cash-Miller, Anna Heastie, Georgina Albury; Brothers-In-Law: Alan Wallace, Samuel Bain, Earl, Gregory, Ronnie, and Duane Cash, Anthony Heastie I; God-daughter: Dr. Ajene Heastie, MPH, M.D.; Nephews: Patrick Jr., Jermaine, Stephen Jr., Shavardo, Alan Wallace Jr. and Bernard (B.J.) Thompson, Anthony Gordon and Dwight Knowles, James and Christopher Albury, Dr. Earl Cash II, M.D., Dr. Adrian Cargill, Dwight Burrows, Dr. Vigil Storr, Clyde Nedd, Duane Jr., Michael and Nicholas Cash. Nieces: Sherrell, Samantha, Shauntae, Alexandria, Chrishelle and Rudia Thompson, Shewanesh Gordon, Cherise Knowles, Alicia Wallace, Rowvanne Bain, Christie Cargill, Erica Burrows, Krystal and Basilena Cash, Gregorinique Missick, Jannah Wilmott, Dr. Nona Storr, Yasmine, Sgt. Karyss, Yolanda, Christal, Lisa and Officer Rychelle Cash and Sharde Husain; Grand-nephews: Jhavon, Cochise, Sanchez, Jayden and Cornelius; Grand-nieces: Sabria, Kierra, Antwonique, Rhiana, Jermia, Cornelius, Caylin, Sanchez, Rhianna, Amari, Gianna and Anarghya Heastie; Cousins: Frederick (Gaynell) Rudolph, Derick and Terry Murray (Rhonda), Vivan, Andra and Bernadette Murray, Daniel and Ronald Farquharson, Lofton and Jevon Johnson, Colin Wells, Michelle, Yvette, and Josephine; Daniel and Ronnie Brenda Alleyne, Edeen, and Kirklyn Farquharson; Other relatives & friends including: Mecal Bain, The Families of the late Merle Young, Jake Thompson, Oralee Adamson, Hon. Minister Mario Bowleg (M.P.), Ruth and Wayde Thompson, Shirley Roberts and family, Glen and Andrea Rahming and family, Esther and Diran Badamosi, former employees of City Market Supermarkets, members of Our Lady’s Catholic Church and the Blue Hills Community and a host of other relatives and friends.

MAY HIS SOUL REST IN PEACE!

Viewing will be held at the Serenity Suite at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, Robinson and Soldier Roads on Saturday 28thJanuary, 2023 & Monday 30th January, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.