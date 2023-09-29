Funeral Service for the late KENNETH “JAKEY BOY” WILLIAMS age 74 years of West End, Grand Bahama will be held on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Peter’s Baptist Church, West End, Grand Bahama. Officiating will be Pastor Jane Wilchcombe, assisted by other ministers of the gospel. Interment will follow in West End Public Cemetery.

Left to cherish precious memories are his loving wife: Theressa Pinder-Williams; daughters: Sandra, Helen, Keisha, Tamara, and Delores Williams; son: Stephano Williams; adopted brother: Dencil “Rambler” Grant and family; stepdaughter: Josette Wilchcombe; stepsons: Paul (Vanda) Ferrette and Dwight Wilchcombe Jr.; mother-in-law: Eudean Edden; granddaughters: Malique (Steffen) Ferrette, Dwinique Wilchcombe, Ariel Ferrette and Sanya Rahming; grandsons: Tre and Jerome Forbes, Dévon Romer, Nanak Davis, Dwight Wilchcombe III, Timothy and Michael Ferrette; nieces: Etoile (Yaya), Dolly, Densey, Ladine, Theressa, Elizabeth and Lorna; nephews: Lloyd, Locksley, Anthony, Andy and Christopher; sisters-in-law: Jane and Tina Pinder; uncles-in-law: Elisha, Luckie (Wendy) Granville and Redwin Stuart and families; aunts-in-law: Ketora Stuart, Carolyn Ferguson, Jacqueline Russell, Jane and Olga Stuart and families; numerous grand nieces and nephews; cousins: Richard (Effie) Williams and family, Joanne (Poochie) and family, Audley (Val) Edden and family; numerous relatives and friends including: Trudy Miller, Pastor Jane Wilchcombe and family, St. Peter’s Baptist Church family, Loney (Jennifer) Wilkinson and family, Hilton (Jenny) Miller and family, Fernander and family, Mark (Sashalee) Green and family, Naaman (Beatrice) Russell and family, James (Darlene) Culmer and family, Jared Rolle and family, Hilton (Jan) Bowleg and family, Morton (Nakira) Wilchcombe Jr. and family, Tony and Stephanie, Syke Walker and family, Franklin Deal and family, Donald Kerr and family, Harold Rolle and family, Lester, Gretel Moss and family, Roswell (Rib) Williams and family, Iris Grant and family, Nan and family, Kendra Carey and family, Fr. Oswald Pinder and family, Roswell (Maxine) Rolle and family, Artis Neeley and family, Smith’s Point family, Bailey Town, Bimini family, The boat men from West End to East End, The entire Community of West End, Grand Bahama, The Doctors and Nurses at the West End Clinic and The Rand Memorial Hospital.

Viewing will be held at Russell’s an Pinder’s Funeral Home, Eight Mile Rock, Grand Bahama on Friday September 29, 2023 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and at the church on Saturday, September 30, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. to service time.