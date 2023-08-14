Funeral Service for the Late KENNETH JAMES WOODSIDE II Age 69 years of Ft. Lauderdale Fla and formerly of Grand Bahama Will be held on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Church, East Sunrise Highway, Freeport, Grand Bahama.

Officiating will be Rev. Fr. David N. Cooper and Rev. Fr. Oswald J. Ferguson, assisted by Deacon Nixon Lindor, Deacon Jeffrey Hollingsworth and Deacon Donald Duncombe. Interment will follow in West End Public Cemetery, Grand Bahama.

He is survived by his wife: Oreta Woodside; father: Kenneth Woodside Sr.; children: Ricardo, Shanique, Kendrill, Kendria Woodside, Loretta (Erik) Bowe, Omar (Latiska), Kenecka, Keanu (Wilder), and Kendecia Woodside.; stepsons:Cory and Anthony (Yolanda) Robinson; grandchildren: Lashanta, Shadiamond Rickeem, Darius, De’ron Serenity Woodside, Aaron, Ashlin Arnett, Emmanuel, Eryn, Elias Bowe, Oshara, Drew Woodside, Andrieon Hall, Kyrie and Keanu Woodside; great grandchildren: Sapphire, Dominick and Lanai Woodside; brothers: Michael (Joanne) Lightbourne, Trevor Johnson, Alexander, Donald, Sammy and Anthony Woodside; sisters: Delores Berry, Donna Wilchcombe, Ruth, Naomi Woodside and Lady Phillipa Russell; aunts: Marsha Ferguson; sisters-in-law: Mary Deanne (Calvin), Maggie Ewing, Janet and Victoria Williams; nephews: Michael Jr, (Lashi), Javanno (Shelby) Lightbourne, Sidney, Deron, William Berry Jr, Cadrin Munroe, Quinton Johnson, James(Lisa), Sidney Woodside, Angelo Munnings, Franco, Phillip II, Phillippe and Phillip III Woodside; nieces: Michelle Appiah, Kristin Berry Quintera (Berkley) Turnquest, Chizelle Duncombe, Chiquita (Charles) Ferguson, Peggy, Coria (Leroy) Carnegie, Presleta Wilchcombe, Latora Johnson, Lattisha Kemp, Quinn Munnings, Peggy (Eddie), Phyllis, Sophia, Phillippa and Phillicia Woodside; grand nephews: Malcom, Isaiah Ferguson, Micah and Carlton; grand nieces: Daina, Bri, Mia, Madison, Latonya, Travia and Caltanique; cousins: Bianca Ferguson, Patrick Gardiner, Lynette Deveaux, Don Hunt, Fitzroy Antoine Jr, Jan Archer, Linda Bain-McCaulsky and Pastor Alpheus Woodside;and a host other relatives and friends including: Naaman (Bea) Russell, and Family, Eugene Barry Russell and Family, Lorraine Russell Williams and Family, Matthew Bevans, Donna Russell and Family, Donna Martin and Family, Deborah McCskill of Miami and family, Thomas Rolle, Leonard Newton and Family, Fr. Stephen Grant, Grand Bahama Taxi Union, PLP Stalwart Councillor, Mecca Grand Lodge No 377, Alpha Lodge No. 206 and the entire Modern Free Lodge Family and Sherrine Adderley and Family.

Viewing will be held at Grand Bahama Taxi Union Hall, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Friday, August 11, 2023 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and at the church on Saturday, August 12, 2023 from 1:00 p.m. to service time.