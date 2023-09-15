Last Rites for Kenneth Leon McCartney aged 69 will be held on Wednesday 20th September, 2023 at The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses on Dolphin Drive at 12PM.

Officiating will be Bro. Henry Moxey and other Brothers. Interment will follow at The Eastern Cemetery.

He is survived by:

Wife: Ivarine Sadie McCartney; Son: Kendrick McCartney; Daughter: Karen McCartney; Daughter In Law: Dana McCartney; Adopted Son: Ricardo Bethel; Grandsons: Jeremiah, Elijah, & Zion, Ricky Jr. and Perez; Brothers: Henry, Fredrick & Kirk McCartney & Andrew Bastian; Sisters: Priscilla King, Brenda Carey, & Constance Ferguson; Sisters-in-Law: Maxine & Matilda McCartney; Brother-in-Law: Barry Pennant; Nieces: Arnette, Yvette, Portia, Shenique, Denise, Shantell, Alexandria, Petula, Ashton, Ashante, Kirknell, Nakia, Margo and Adrianna; Nephews: Perry, Randy, Ronald Jr., Frederick, Alexander, Coulton, Kirk Jr., Martin, Tony, Andre, Jaime, Stephen and Dr. James McCartney; Cousins: Gloria, Charles, Beulah, Thomas, Leon, Gregory, Van, Nigel, Kevin, Dianna, Sylvania, John Hunt, Randy Curtis, Bessymae, Marcus, Rose, Dr. John McCartney, Tanya, Priscilla Clarke & Family, Susan Culmer & Family and The Goodman Family; Special Friends: Andrew Bastian & Tony Scrivens & Steven Johnson; Godchildren: Drew & Osama; Other Relatives & Friends: Valerie Rolle, Marvin Lockhart, Shameka & Travis Strachan, Ruth & Letitia Bethel, Cuckoos Rugby Team and BRFU, Yvonne & Laurel Ellington, Community of Tarpum Bay, McCartney Family, Bahamas Customs, Rev. Frederick Kelly & Epiphany Methodist Family Diamond Saunders and Richard Lightbourne.

May he Rest in Peace!

The body will repose at Curtis Memorial Mortuary on Tuesday 19th September, 2023 at 10am-5pm and at the Hall on Wednesday 20th September, 2023 from 10am until service time.