Obituaries
Kenneth Leon McCartney
Death Notice
Retired Custom Officer Kenneth Leon McCartney, aged 69 of Winton Heights and formerly of Tarpum Bay, Eleuthera died at the Princess Margaret hospital on Tuesday 29th August, 2023.
He is survived by his wife: Ivarine Sadie McCartney
Son: Kendrick McCartney and Ricardo
Daughter: Karen McCartney
Brothers: Henry Jean, Freddy and Kirk McCartney
Sisters: Brenda Carey, Priscilla Carey, Constance Ferguson
Numerous grandchildren, adopted children and a host of other relatives and friends