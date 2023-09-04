Obituaries

Kenneth Leon McCartney

Death Notice

Retired Custom Officer Kenneth Leon McCartney, aged 69 of Winton Heights and formerly of Tarpum Bay, Eleuthera died at the Princess Margaret hospital on Tuesday 29th August, 2023.

He is survived by his wife: Ivarine Sadie McCartney

Son: Kendrick McCartney and Ricardo

Daughter: Karen McCartney

Brothers: Henry Jean, Freddy and Kirk McCartney

Sisters: Brenda Carey, Priscilla Carey, Constance Ferguson

Numerous grandchildren, adopted children and a host of other relatives and friends

