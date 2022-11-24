PRIVATE FUNERAL service for THE LATE Kenneth Patrick

Gibson Sr aged 71 years, of Pride Estates # 3 will be held on Tuesday, 29th November. Cremation has taken place.

He is survived by his daughters: Lashanta (Derek) Smith, Indera Gibson, and Kendra Fabio) Peters; sons: Andray (Anicha), Kenneth Jr. (Desalee), Geron, Ramon (Tanya) Gibson; sisters: Laura (Perry) Roberts, Florence Kemp, Margaret (Ronald) Major, Pauline Gibson-Robinson; brothers: Clarence (Willamae), Hallam (Rosylee), and Timothy Gibson; aunt: Clarabelle Williams; sisters in law: Meryl and Velock Johnson, Elsa Munnings, and Roslyn Gibson; brothers in law: Kendall Levarity, and Mark Levarity; grandchildren: Warren, Liam, Kai, Lily Rose Smith, Averi-Marie Rahming, Keanu Peters, Andray Jr., Andrew, Andreas, Kenisa (Deceased), Kenneth III (Kajay), Naima, Kyron, Kyle, Colin & Ashton Gibson, Paige Brown; nieces: Okeda Roberts-Turner, Desiree Major-Williams, Denise Major, Zephenia Dean (Deceased), Zephramae Dean-Sturrup, Cecelia Gibson-Woodside, Renae, Jennifer, Tamisha Gibson, Anika Gibson-Walkine, Tiffany, Tamara Gibson, Lakeisha Brown-Mackey, Andrewnique, Andrell Gibson, Akeira Kemp, Krystelle, Shandequa Gibson, Sherelle Johnson-Williams, Sherene Johnson-Pitter, Sharonna Johnson-Richards, Tenekqua Cargill-Spence, Danielle Munnings, Theora Levarity, Kenria Levarity-Cargill, Kendra Miller; nephews: Deon Moss, Christophe Roberts, Youri Kemp, Eugene (Fly), Panston (Goat), Bernard (Penner), Kendall (Russ) Gibson, Eugene Strachan, Desmond Eugene, Elliot, Deon Gibson (of Tampa, Florida), Andrew Jr., Ansenio Gibson, Angelo Carey, Troy Thompson, Hallam Gibson Jr., Timothy Tinker, Allistair and Arvin Johnson; and a host of other friends and relatives with special mention to PMH: Virtual Ward East, Dialysis Unit, Harrison Toote & Family, Leighton Turnquest & Family, The Hon Chester Cooper & Family

May His Soul Rest In Peace.