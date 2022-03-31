Funeral service for the late Kenneth Randolph Darville II age 70 years of #18 Trinidad Ave. and formerly of Sandy Point, Abaco will be held on Thursday, March 31st, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Johns Native Baptist Church, Meeting Street. Officiating will be Bishop Carrington S. Pinder. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Gardens.

Left to cherish his precious memories are his children: Kenneth 3rd (Annette), Demico (Shantel), Kendra (Darius), Lenardo Darville, Kathier Duncombe, Kyien Moss and Zephia Newbol. 1 sister: Lena Burrows 3 brothers: Henery, Lincoln and Nelson Darville. 5 grand children: Kishon, Deanglo, Kyle, Hailey and Demarco. 1 great-grandson: Kamai Darville. Nieces: Keva, Carol, Karen, Dedrie, Zelma, Sophie, Sherry, Vangie, Ronnie, Cathline, Claudette, Tracey, Henrettia, Rizette,Lazette, Likita, Tiffany, Alicia, Joniece and Sherville. Nephews: John, David, Donnie, Geron, Rizpah, Calvin, Falcon, Lincoln jr., Nelson jr., Pharez and Josey. Other grand nieces and nephews too numerous to mention: Other relatives and friends including Edney Gaitor and family, Carrington and Sabrina Pinder and family, Ezra Fox and family, Vernon Symonette and family, PM Philip Davis and family, Beverly, Neicie and the Lightbourne family, Albert Bowe, Keresa Hall and family,the entire community of Sandy Point Abaco, the D&D auto electric family and the Elizabeth Estate community (Trinidad Ave) and a host of other relatives and friends.

Viewing will be held at the Serenity Suite at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, Robinson and Soldier Roads on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. at 5:00 p.m.