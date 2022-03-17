DEATH NOTICE

Kenneth Randolph Darville II age 70 years of #18 Trinidad Ave. and formerly of Sandy Point, Abaco died at his residence on Sunday, March 13th, 2022.



He is survived by his children: Kenneth Darville III, Demico Darville, Kendra Turnquest, Lenardo Darville, Kathier Duncombe, Kyien Moss, and Zephia Newbold; Siblings: Lena Burrows, Henry Darville, Lincoln Darville, and Nelson Darville and numerous relatives and friends.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.