Kenneth Reginald Knowles

A service in celebration of the Life and Legacy of the late Kenneth Reginald Knowlesaged 85of Lobster Avenue, Golden Gates #1 will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday 28th January, 2023 at Grace Community Church, Grace Avenue, Palmetto Village. Officiating will be Rev. Dr. Robert L. Colebrook Pastor, St. Paul Baptist Church (Bias Street and Blue Hill Road) assisted by Min Christopher Strachan and Rev. Tonia Colebrook; Host Pastor, Senior Pastor Lyall Bethel (Grace Community Church). Interment will follow in Woodlawn Gardens Cemetery, Soldier Road.

He was preceded in death by: Donnelle Knowles (his wife), Barry Storr (his son) and Gwendolyn Woods (his beloved sister).

Left to cherish his memories are his Daughters: Lavette Smith, Ida Cockrell, Kim Braynen and Jan Knowles; Son: Dr. Kenny Knowles; Granddaughters: Conesha Pierre, Kendease Cockrell, Christina Mounts and Jalaiya Knowles; Grandsons: Lavard Smith, William Braynen III, Kelvin Cockrell Jr., and Ethan Missick; Great Grand Daughter: Kinsley Cockrell; Brothers and their spouses: Cleveland, Percy Jr. (Brenda), Cyril (Melrose), Willacy (Diane), Vincent (Diane), Perma (Morine), Dwight (Kerri-Anne) and Lynden Knowles; Sisters and their spouses: Gwendolyn Weathers, Marilyn Langston (Larry), Debbie Knowles and Sheryl Page (Todd); Nieces and Nephews and their spouses: Michael, Cleveland Jr. and Percy Knowles, LueEllen Bryant, Wellington (Jacqui), Harold Jr. (Karen), Sterling, Dwayne (Carol) and Darren (Winnifred) Woods, Rev. Deneace Lloyd (Rev. Ronald), Latovia Romer (Anthony), Evelyn, Sylvester, and Cornell Weathers, Caritha Artis, Dr. Charmeka Knowles Demeritte, Monique and Latonya Knowles, Renando Fawkes, Lavar, Crispin, Antoine, Marissa, and Megan Knowles, Darnell, Willacy Jr., Michael, and Aaron Knowles, Shanilla Moore, Faith Lewis, and Krystal Virgil, Brian and Larry Langston Jr., Dr. Stephanie Belim and Shantel Johnson, Tomika, Vincent Jr., and Ashley Knowles, Devin, Kevin and Ryan Knowles, Megan, Lauren, and Todd Page Jr., Ashnique Duncombe, Lindy, Zoria, Chloe, LeAnn, Oscar, and Legend Knowles, Stuart Bowe (Vandorene), Camille Harrison and Angela Munnings (Carlton), Sonia, Simone, Andrew and Danielle Bain, Lisa and Trevor (Rev. Christine) Bethell, Tracey Raimondo (Matteo), Dr. Reginald Neymour (Carol), Jonathon Hanna (Tia), Lyric Knowles (Georgio) and Duet Hanna (Lydia); Son-in-Law: Barrett Smith; Brothers and Sisters-in-Law: Brenda, Melrose, Diane, Diane, Morine and Kerri-Anne Knowles, Larry Langston, Todd Page, Sandra Bain, Willis George and Rev. Patricia Bethell, John Hanna, Pastor Leroy “Tinkle” Hanna and Melodie Hanna; Numerous Grandnieces and Grandnephews, cousins and other family members including: Mrs. Karen Bethel and Family, Mrs. Raquel Bethel and Family, Mrs. Arnette Johnson and Family, Mrs. Diane Farquharson, The Knowles Family of Simms, Long Island, Mrs. Emerald Thompson and Steven Thompson of New York; Special Friends: Rev. Robert L. Colebrook and the St. Paul Baptist Church Family, Pastor Douglas Cleare and the New Life Christian Centre Family, Senior Pastor Lyall Bethell and the Grace Community Church Family, Mr. Maurice Williams, Mrs. Rose Strachan and Family, Mr. Cyril Taylor and Family, Mr. Arlington “Dukey” Stubbs and Family, Ms. Allison Crowley and Family, Mr. and Mrs. Neville Adderley and Family and the Members of the Golden Gates #1 Community, Sandra Gardiner and Family, Ms. Melvern Pratt, Ms. Shawn Wilson, Mr. Charles Missick and Family, Miss Angelica Bastian, Miss Tangernique Bain, The Braynen Family of Behring Point, Andros, Mr. Roney Armbrister and the members of the Bahamas Musicians and Entertainers Union, Brendan Foulkes and Brian McCartney of the Organizing Committee for the Nassau Beach Hotel Hall of Fame Induction Event, Dr. Leonard Stephens and the Staff of Urology Associates, Drs. Curling and Bannister and the Staff of Princess Margaret Hospital.



May His Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44a Nassau Street on Friday 27th January, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and at the church on Saturday 28th January from 10:00 a.m. until service time.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Paul Baptist Church,

Blue Hill Road, Nassau, Bahamas.