Obituaries

Kenneth Reginald Knowles

Less than a minute

DEATH NOTICE

Kenneth Reginald Knowles, aged 85 years, of Lobster Avenue, Golden Gates # 1, died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Monday, 9th January 2023.

He is survived by his Daughters: Lavette Smith, Ida Cockerell, Kim Braynen, and Jan Knowles; Son: Dr. Kenny Knowles; Grandchildren: Conesha Pierre, Lavard Smith, Kendease and Calvin Cockerell Jr., William Braynen, Christina Mounts, Ethan Missick, and Jalaiya Knowles; Sisters: Gwendolyn Knowles of New Jersey, Marilyn Langston, Deborah Knowles, and Sheryl Page of Fort Lauderdale; Brothers: Percy Jr., Cyril, Willacy, Vincent, Perma, Dwight and Oscar Knowles; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

