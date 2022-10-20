Semi Military Funeral Service for Retired Sergeant 782 Kensington Rufus Rolle, 72 yrs, a resident of Melvern Road, Yellow Elder, will be held at Our Lady of the Holy Souls Catholic Church, Deveaux Street, on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. Officiating will be Father Jonathan Duka. Interment follows in Catholic Cemetery, Tyler Street.

Memories of his life will forever be cherished by his:

Wife: Roslyn Mae Rolle

Daughters: Kenya Roberts, Kendra Williams, Kenva Brown, Keniece Frazier, Kaylyn Rolle

Sons-in-law: Berkley Roberts, Alexander Williams Jr., Elkeno Brown, Dion Fraizer

Adopted Daughters: Tanya & Amancha Williams (President of the Bahamas Nurses Union), Nurse Tracy Carew

Adopted Son: Carlo Williams

Brother: Emerson Stanton Rolle

Grandchildren: Aaliyah Anderson, Berkley Roberts Jr., Kaeja Roberts, Ahkeel Williams, Kaitilyn Brown, Keon Frazier, Aden Williams, Gabrielle Brown, Keanna Frazier, Grace Williams

Godchildren: Charmaine Glinton,

Sisters- in-law: Carolyn Pinder, Sherry Saunders, Bessie Outten, Lolita Outten

Brothers-in-law: Kevin Outten, Kirkland Outten, Philip Saunders

Numerous Nieces & Nephews including: Dynnell & Kevin Willimasof San Salvador, Amos ‘Louie’ & Fayann Ferguson, Sherese Hamilton, K. Teneile & Terez Simmons, Stanton & Tricia Lee Rolle, Jeanne, Ivern Elizabeth & Joshua Rolle, Nicollette Pinder, Garth & Terez Lockhart, Vanessa Saunders, Kevin “Feets” Outten Jr., Shantel Outten, Shelton Johnson,Keisha, Krystal & Kirkland Jr. Outten, Dominic Dean.

Grand nieces and Nephews: D’Andra Hepburn, Kennyce & K’Juan Williams, Lutysha, Latoya, Amiee & Amos Ferguson, Lyndee & Lauryn Hamilton, Luke & Zoë Simmons, Garrinque, Isaiah, Giann & Kaden Lockhart, Kayla, Kaylee, Kayniyah and Daeviah Lawrence, Kaitlyn Outten, Olivia Bethford, Ethan Rolle, Laila Rolle-McRae.

Aunts: Nathalie Johnson, Hazel (Bernette) Adderley

A host of other relatives and friends: ACP. Craig Stubbs, Henry Stubbs, Deacon Ronald Stubbs, Minister Beccamae Stubs, Rowena Riley, Monique Hutcheson, Bishop Rudolphd Mckinney, Rufus Bain, Colin, Austin, Ryan, Lionel, Kent & Francis Johnson, Cathy and Jermaine, Alexander Williams Sr. ( Retired Director of Local Government), Algernon Allen, Nolan Johnson ‘Sybil, Jayson ‘Pegs’ Moxey, Dudley ‘Bones, Moxey, Anthon ‘Todas’ Rolle, Vernal Huyler, Eric ‘To Peas’ Smith, Marlon ‘Independent Tinker’ Johnson, William ‘ Will’ Barnett, Patrick ‘Lil Russ’ Dawkins, Arnold Josey, Stan Davis, Kervin ‘Marbie’ Jones, BK Bonamy Jr., Terry Baker, Edward Lockheart, Paul ‘Pablo’Frazier, Andrew ‘ Book’ Taylor, Demetirus ‘Chef’ Bastian, Prince Dawkins, Sterling Quant, ‘Pang-a-Lang’ Diane Hart, Prince Francis, Dion Nixon, ‘ Jimmy’James Colebrooke, Charles Major 11, Keith Ferguson, Kendal ‘L’ Ferguson, Cyril Miller, Bernard Young, Larry ‘La’ Rolle, Stanley ‘Sir Pit’ Pitt, Theophilus Dean, Shavughn Thurston, Slvin Missick, Lynden Seymour, Philip ‘Mandellie’ Roberts, Audley ‘Claw’ Sears, Calvin Moxey, Gregory Smith, Rochelle Mcphee, Michaels Smith, Neisha Mckenzie ,Mr. Cash & family, John Rolle & family, Athama Bowe, Sidney Deveaux, Franklyn Deveaux, Ann Colebrooke, Joey Demerette, Anthony ‘Rake & Scrape’ Bowe, Ms. Minus & Family, Jean Wilson,Clayomie McKinney & family, Alice Wells& family, Gordon & family, Rozena& family Joanne & Trevor Duncombe, Bishop Helen McPhee & the Agape Church Family, Apostle Dr. Sandra G. Smith & The Foundation of The Word Ministries International, Lenora Williams& Family, Christine Mcclean & family, The Miller Family, Baby Jones & Family, The Yellow Elder (Melvern Road) Family, The Garden Hills #2 Family, Malinda Mckenzie & Family, The Royal Bahamas Police Force, The Road Traffic Department, The ‘Pa B’s Crew, The Southside Boys Junkanoo Group, Dr. L. Munroe, Dr. G. Pinto, Management and Staff of Medi Sante’ Management and Staff of Kendra’s Hair Studio, Management And Staff of Faithful Developers, The Bahamas Nurses Union, The Bahamas Customs Department, PMH Nursing Staff of Private Surgical & Maternity Nursery, Bahamas Taxi Cab Union Bus Transportation.

Friends may pay their last respects at Paul Farquharson Conference Centre, East Street, on Tuesday, from 12:00 p.m.-4 p.m.