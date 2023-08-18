Funeral Service for MR. KENTH RODGER SYMONETTE, age 63 years of # 38 Waterfall Drive, Freeport, Grand Bahama and formerly of Hatchet Bay, Eleuthera will be held on Saturday, August 19th, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Calvary Temple Assemblies of God, Clive Avenue, Freeport, Grand Bahama.

Officiating will be Rev. Dr. Elvis Burrows assisted by Rev. Allison Pinder. Interment will follow at Grand Bahama Memorial Park, Frobisher Drive, Freeport, Grand Bahama.

Precious Memories will linger in the hearts of his loving and devoted Wife: Emil Symonette; Daughter: Fallon Monét Symonette; Son: Kenth Rodger “Noah” Symonette II; Daughter-in-law: Andrea Symonette; Grandson: Kenth Rodger “Kenny” Symonette III; Brothers: Clinton Symonette and Ossie Davis; Sisters: Stephanie Nixon, Juliette Symonette, LaShelle Sands and Jana Pitt; Brothers-in-law: Rev. Paxton Cooper, Rev. Dr. Elvis Burrows, Rev. Allison (Pauline) Pinder, Don Nixon and George Sands; Sisters-in-law: Min. Stephanie Burrows, Rev. Patrice Cooper, and Min. Alice Cooper; Aunt: Millie Cambridge; Uncles: Gladstone Cambridge, Hilton Cambridge and Johnathan Cambridge; Aunts-in-law: Mary Storr, Merilyn and Debra Cooper, Sharon Bartlett; Uncles-in-law: Wilton Bartlett; Nephews: Ahmad Thompson, Deniro Nixon, Audric (Destini) Pinder, Pharez and Patariq Cooper, Worthy Cooper, Nathan (Oluwatosin) Cooper, Jensen, Kherson, Vereance Burrows and Stephan (Ronisca) Burrows; Nieces: Bianca Thompson, Dior Nixon, Atalya Pinder, Audra (Keith) Lovely, Dr. Priya Cooper, Dr. Zenobia Cooper, Havanna (Froswell) Wallace, DeAnna McSweeney, and Dr. Jenaye Burrows; Grandnephews: Israel Cartwright, Ezekiel Ward, and Audessy Sky Pinder; Grandnieces: Biara Thompson, Faith Thompson, Aniya and Alaya Burrows; Cousins: Levada (James) Ingraham, Gretchen McMaugh, Sherry Scavella, Wanda Scavella, Robin Scavella, Clifford (Sharon) Scavella, Cranston Scavella, Blair Scavella, Novalette Cambridge, Hilton Cambridge Jr., Philip Cambridge, Latricia Cambridge, Patrice Spychalla, Theron (Monique) Cambridge, Justin (Lisa) Cambridge, Daphne Cambridge, Noland (Yenny ) Cambridge, Christopher (Amy-Lyn) Cambridge, Alex Cambridge, Meridith Cambridge, Grant (Annamae) Cambridge, Dexter (Tessa Lavania) Cambridge, Johnathan Cambridge family, Archie Cambridge, Jason Cambridge, Junior Cambridge, Joan Hepburn, Jacqulyn Cambridge, Warren Glass and family, Norma and Josh Wilkinson and family, Darlene Rolle and family, Mrs. Lenora Saunders and family, Dorothy Davis and family, Whitney Davis and family, Sonny Davis and family, Kayla and Kyle Saunders, Jadetra Ingraham, Leandro Ingraham, Claron Rolle, Lashonte (Nate) Curry, Azaria Scavella, Cianna Scavella, Cataleya Scavella, Teynarae (Henry) Rolle, Taurean Rolle, Savannah Cambridge, Jemesha Cambridge, Graquan Cambridge, Graquae Cambridge, Grant Cambridge Jr., Granaton Cambridge, Dewonia Cambridge, Dexter Cambridge Jr., Illianna Spychalla, Justine Cambridge, Haile Cambridge, Taylor Cambridge, Christopher Cambridge Jr., Noland Cambridge, Natalia Cambridge, George Cambridge, Anna Cooper Nesbitt and family, Garth and Katrice Dames and family, Howard and Elice Hinzey, Ethel Cooper and family, family of the late Sherwin and Velva Cooper, family of the Late Alphonso and Maybell Cooper, family of the late Jeremiah and Betty Cooper, Henry and Beverly Cooper, family of the late Victoria Henfield, Deepak McSweeney and family, Mr. and Mrs. Jamal McSweeney and family, Mr. and Mrs. Rasheed Williams and family, Mr. and Mrs. Merrit Storr and family, Elvia Storr, family of the late Arnold and Geneva Martin, family of the late Howard and Dora Bartlett, Clarence II, Claron and Chad Bartlett, children of the late Lemuel and Pearl Williams, family of the late Rose Russell, Mr. and Mrs. Michael Braithwaite, Smith Point family, Joan Darville and family and a host of Special Family and Friends including: Mother Agnes Saunders and family, Mother Nellie Robinson and family, Mother Harriet Johnson and family, Mother Patsy Ferguson (Eleuthera), Mother Robertha Miller, Mother Margurita Williams, Corinne Sherman, Carroll Sherman, Angela Archer, Rtd. Commodore Davy and Stephanie Rolle and family, Estella Pinder and family, Derrick Pinder, Richard Dorsette, Mr. and Mrs. Alejandro Amaya, Mr. and Mrs. Brian Seymour, Ms. Agatha Beckles, Mr. and Mrs. Nelson Darville, Mr. and Mrs. Philip Kemp and family, Mr. and Mrs. Darius Williams and family, Mr. and Mrs. Tony Gee, Mr. and Mrs. Leroy Glass and family, Mr. and Mrs. Orville Saint and family, Maureen Smith and family Mr. and Mrs. Michael Stubbs and family, Mr. and Mrs. Ken Brooks, Mr. and Mrs. Ray Collie, Ms. Raynell Collie, Mr. and Mrs. Charles Rolle and family, Mr. and Mrs. Edney Anderson and family, Mr. and Mrs. Godfrey Smith, Ms. Gloria Forbes, Mr. and Mrs. Lionel Smith, Mr. and Mrs. Keith Knowles, Ian and Carla Sealey, Rev. and Mrs. Ron Dames and family, Pastor and Mrs. Gilbert Harriss and family, Pastor and Mrs. Percy Kemp and family, Maureen Hucey, Mr. and Mrs. Maurice Glinton, The Garden Club, The Regency Singers, The Alumni Association of St. Johns College, Sandra Mortimor-Russell, Bishop and Mrs. Kermit Saunders, Rev. Brian Sands, Min. Beulamae Fowler, Mr. and Mrs. Joey Rigby, Sandra Laing and family, Sandra Clarke, Jackie Morley, Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Poitier and family, Garnell Frith, Mr. and Mrs. Emmanuel Wallace, Sharon Wallace, Adam and Avandi Carroll, Eula Nixon, Apostle Ken and Pastor Estelle Strachan, Mr. and Mrs. Lynden Edwards, Mr. and Mrs. Kirk Edwards, Mr. and Mrs. Horatio Stuart, Mr. Kintor and Rev. Tashana Tynes, Rev. and Mrs. Errol Pitter, Rev. and Mrs. Jarrod Russell and family, Rev. and Mrs. Kurt Hanna and family, Rev. Robertha Miller and family, Pastors Eddie and Margo Victor, Mr. and Mrs. Andy Willis and family, Mr. and Mrs. Andre Moss and family, Mr. and Mrs. Keith Worrell (Nassau) and family, Mr. and Mrs. Allan Ingraham and family, family of the late Brad and Ena Thompson, Ms. Rosena Johnson and family, Princess Kelly, Ken Thompson, Calvary Temple, Jubilee Cathedral, Central Zion Baptist Church families, Carla Wildgoose, Rev. and Mrs. Peter Pinder and family, Mr. and Mrs. Donald Archer, Mr. and Mrs. Devon Archer and family, Mario Taylor, Michael Kemp, Mr. Harry and Mrs. Eve Burrows and family, Mrs. Leonra Wilson, Mr. and Mrs. Tawari Rodgers, Bishop and Mrs. Sobig Kemp, Mr. and Mrs. Ricardo Major, Mr. and Mrs. Cletis Smith, Bishop Cardinal McIntosh and family, Ms. Shirley Richie and family, Mr. and Mrs. Lindbergh Cooper, Mr. Shawn and Rev. Genetha Russell, Bishop and Mrs. Godfrey Williams, Pastor and Mrs. Laquez Williams, Mr. and Mrs. Forester Caroll, The Very Reverend Dean Harry and Ann Bain, Nat Adams, The Brown families from Bimini, family of the late Turpie Symonette-Duncombe, Nick and Jackie Allington, Tyrell (Till) and Sandra Pearson (Prince Edward Island), Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Rolle, Management and Staff at KFC, Pizza Hut, The Awards and Signs Centre and Freeport Restaurant Co. Ltd. We apologize if; have mistakenly left your name or family name off, it wasn’t our intention.

Viewing will be held in the “Serenity Suite” at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, #11-A Coral Road, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Friday, August 18th, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and at the Church on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until service time.