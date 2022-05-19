Funeral Service for Kenu Birkhardt Adderley Age 26 of Sunset Meadows and Hamden, Connecticut who died on April 17, 2022 in New Haven, Connecticut will be held on Saturday May 21, 2022 at 11:00 am at Transformation Ministries, Dignity Gardens. Officiating will be Suffragan Bishop Sharon Rolle assisted by Suffragan Bishop Dr. Anthony Farrington. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Gardens, Soldier Road.



Left to cherish his memories: Mother, Paula Adderley; Father, Alphonso Adderley; Sister, Alicia Nairn; Brother-in-law, Theo Nairn; Grandmothers, Fairmena Adderley and the late Thelma Rolle; Aunts, Shirley Rolle, Evangeline Rolle, Linda Albury, Sharon Stubbs, Melvern Brown, Anastacia Cambell, Rochelle Adderley, Ciji Major, Stacy Rolle, Yvonne Fowler-Rolle, Karinka Butler; Uncle, James Rolle, Philip Rolle, Kenneth Rolle, Edney Butler, Dervin Adderley, Treco Adderley, Vanduke Butler, Peter Brown, Cedric Cambell, Nelson Albury, Bradshaw Major; Grandaunts, Iris Bonamy, Mariyn Munroe, Estella Butler, Perrilyn Butler, Ismae Morley, Coral Young; Grand Uncle, Martin Munroe; Cousins: Angela Kemp, Andrea Murphy, Symeka Lee, Mavis Carter, Deandra, Felicia, Philippa Rolle, Anastacia Cumberbatch, Quincy Dean, Robert Rolle, Jonathan Dean, Tommy Lightbourne, Sean Kemp, Raoul Phillippe, Demetrius, Kody and Ken Vaughn Rolle, Philip Rolle Jr,Rodger and Domonic Gordon, Cassandra Epps, Keisha Simmons, Kristen Smith, Kristof Murphy, Alexander, Andre and Jacob Kemp, Jazzmine, Jamyyah, Tyjuan Jr., and Jalani Gerring, Aiden and Brittany Lightbourne, Raoul Philippe Jr., Amaezja and Ahmani Lee, Spafhawn Cumberbatch, Demetria Rolle, Eranique Stubbs, Nioshi Stubbs, Treniqua, Trenisha and Danae Adderley, Petra Brown, , Ciel, Caci and Dai Major, Dominic Treco JR., and Dervin Adderley Jr., Shannon Stubbs, Cedric Jr., and Andric Cambell, Drevor Rolle Jr., Peter Brown Jr., Donavon Adderley, Monique, Avathea, Bruce, Britenique, Ethelbert Jr, Shanelle, Kendalyn; God Children: Malaya Mckinney, Jae Maria Rolle; Other Family and friends: Brenda Knowles and family, Cherry Cooper and family, Chris, June and Fay from Eleuthera, Rosa and Family, Sharmine Bain and family, Don and family, Perry and family, Percy Rolle and family, Lyn, Donna, Cress, Linda, Sandra Bastian and family, Deka Damerit and family, Mr. Anthony Farrington and family, Javon Rolle and Family, Rain, Walter, Rain, And Raven Ramsey, Ryan, Ryanne, Raven, Rj, Angie Dames, Niece Knowles Family, Parice Rolle and Family, Rekel Black and family, Tanya Cleare and family, Joy and Dave Thurston, Gaylene Albury and family, The Raming family, Brenda Cummings, Kathleen Bain, Julie Rolle, Darnel Knowles, Caroly and family, Doil and family, Veronique Neely and Family, Taylor Darville, Ravena Hamilton, Abdula, Devika , Eric Williams, , Saron and Tom of Africa, Transformation Ministries, Virely McKinney, Island Dimensions and Development Company, , C. C. Sweeting Family, Bahamas Foam Products, University of New Haven Connecticut, Bridgeport Hospital Connecticut, Wiss, Janney, Elstner Association, Inc., Officer Pieara and Sergeant Finch of the New Haven Police Department.



THERE WILL BE NO VIEWING



Funeral Arrangements are being handled by Vaughn O. Jones Memorial Center, Mt. Royal Ave. and Talbot Street, Nassau, Bahamas.