Death Notice

Kenya Monique Rolle age 34 ,of Shamrock Close and formally of The Bluff, South Andros, died at PMH on Friday 26th November, 2021.

She’s survived by her Mother: Elvease Hutchinson, Step Mother: Burnell Rolle, (4) Sisters: Cecelia Hutchìnson, Latishka Hutchinson, Stacy Rahmiñg, Therez Rolle, and Renea Cartwright, (6) Brothers: Lynden Hutchinson, Simon Gibson, Felix Bowe, Frank Pinder, Godfrey Rahming and Imrad Rahming and a host of other relatives.

Professional comforting care provided by Curtis Memorial Mortuary.