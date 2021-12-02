Obituaries

Kenya Monique Rolle

Death Notice

Kenya Monique Rolle age 34 ,of Shamrock Close and formally of The Bluff, South Andros, died at PMH on Friday 26th November, 2021. 

She’s  survived by her Mother: Elvease Hutchinson, Step Mother:  Burnell Rolle, (4) Sisters: Cecelia Hutchìnson, Latishka Hutchinson, Stacy Rahmiñg, Therez Rolle, and Renea Cartwright, (6) Brothers: Lynden Hutchinson, Simon Gibson, Felix Bowe, Frank Pinder, Godfrey Rahming and Imrad Rahming and a host of other relatives.

Professional comforting care provided by Curtis Memorial Mortuary. 

