Kermitt William Albury

DEATH NOTICE

Kermitt William Albury age 72 years of Elizabeth Street off Kemp Road died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Tuesday, January 10th, 2023.

He is survived by his sons: Whitney and Welly Albury, Soran Saunders; daughters: Kanisha Saunders; sisters: Ismae Johnson, Melvine Cash, Ona Albury brothers: Whitfield and Caleb Albury and a host of other relatives and friends.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.

