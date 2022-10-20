FUNERAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Funeral service for the late Kernita Erith Sands “Affectionately called Kern” age 80 years of Roberts Street, Nassau Village will be held at St. George’s Anglican Church, Montrose Avenue on Saturday, October 22nd, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Gardens, Soldier Road. Officiating will be Rev’d. Fr.Ivan Eldon assisted by Venerable G. Kingsley Knowles.

Left to Cherish her memories are her Son: James Johnson;(2) daughters; Teresa Sands and Maxine Franks Benjamin; Five Grandchildren: Raphael Lynes, Tershira McDonald, Jekel, Jadria and Jekiel Johnson; Great Grandchildren: Zaria and Zyon Lynes, Lavon Poitier, Mason and Ember Smith, Daniel Sears III, and Shauntina Burnside One great grandchild, Atreyis Poitier; Daughter in Law: Sandra Johnson;Adopted sisters: Ms. Evamae Ingraham, Ms. Louise McPhee, Ms. Bullard and Ms. Renee Smith. Virginia Gay Thompson Bullard;Aunts: Aunt Gretel Thompson Ford and Merle Sands;Nephews and Nieces: Godfrey (Helen) Deveaux, Warren Knowles, Victor Lavent (Delly) Sands, Vincent (Stephanie) Smith, Philip (Sheena) Smith, Keith Smith, Agatha (Glenn ) Lightbourn, Linda Rolle, Paulette (Philip) Wilson, Joyann (Ronald) Burgess, Patrice Deveaux, Stephanie (Geoffrey) Pearce, Philippa Strachan, Judy (Paul) Simmons, Sharon Sands, Reverend Rosslyn Speights, Dellena (Charles) Carter, Vangy (Jerry) Rolle, and Paula Knight. Numerous grand nieces and nephews; Special Mentions: Holly Pearce, Franklyn and Ginger Horton, Loretta Knowles, Christopher Hall, Chiquita Bethel; God Children: Sharmon, Justin and Dwayne and Ricardo Ingraham, Shawn Major, Adrian Archer, Natori Clarke; Extended family and friends including: Shakeita Bethel, Maris Carey and family, Edward and Johnette Strachan, Ori Rolle, Susie Lockhart, Mrs. Foulkes, Mrs. Maycock, Louis Junior Thompson, Teri Bowe, Shanique Taylor, Gloria McKenzie, Bridgette and Freddy Simpo, Tekoyo Rolle and family, Philip and Zetta Sands, Harry Horton, Ornan Johnson, Angie and Oral Ferguson, John and LucyMae Wright, Megan Jordan and Sandra Johnson, Allerdyce Strachan, Gardiner Hepburn and Kingsley Cooper, Rev. Carrington Pinder, Zach Glass, Cleomi and Sean Gibson, Delana Mackey Hurwitz, Emmett Smith, Cheryl Matthew's, Raquel Thompson, Michelle and Tony Russell , Jill Wallace, Bonita Wood, Audrey Burrows, the Monroe and the Union Village community, the family of Jane Moultrie, the family of Iris Maynard, the family of Louise Turnquest, the Robert’s Street families, the Rock Sound community, the Food Service staff and Mrs. Rosalie Foulkes of PMH, The Guild for the sick and needy, the Atlantis Casino family and The Royal Bahamas Police Force, Internal Security Division. The leadership of The Progressive Liberal Party including Right Hon. Philip Davis KC MP and Mrs. Ann Marie Davis, Hon. Chester Cooper MP, Minister Fred Mitchell MP, Right Hon. Perry G Christie, Secretary General, Barbara Cartwright, Ms. Lulamae Smith, Ms. Barbara Pierre and Hon. Jamahl Strachan MP and the Nassau Village Branch of the Progressive Liberal Party.

Viewing will be held at the PLP Headquarters, Farrington Road on Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.