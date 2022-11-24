Funeral service for

Kevin Charles Kellman Sr

aged 51 years, of Coral Lakes Avenue, Coral Harbour, will be held on Sunday, 27th November, at 12.00 p.m. at Good News Seventh Day Adventist Church, Flamingo Gardens. Officiating will be Pastor Nikita Thompson, assisted by Pastor Craig Williams and other Ministers of the Gospel. Cremation will follow.

He is survived by his mother: Henrietta Bain; children: Ianthe and Kevin Kellman; siblings: Gentry & Troy Kellman Darius & Tina Bain and Perry & Tammra Knowles grandfather: Henry & Florinda Kellman; aunts & uncles: Leotha Clyde, Taymar, Llewwllyn, Caroline, Deloris & Leonora Kellman, Arona Beckles, Leo & Sandra Licencear, Carlos & Renae Brown, Jocelyn Brown, Susan Horton, Judy Taylor, Paula Brown, Celeste Russell, Turdy Colebrooke, Basil & Gloria Bain, Bernard, & Kenneth Bain and Louis & Barbie Colebrooke; nephews & nieces: Gentry Jr., Lauren, Christan, Caden, Saraiah, Londyn, Caleb, Kortney, Cario, Lennox, Linus, Omari-Skye, and Peyton; cousins: Ricardo & Roston Rahming, Raymond & Alexia Rahming, Greg & Lisa Seymour, Kevin & Lakera Turnquest, Lashunda Higgs, Victor & Latoya Acacio, Leandra Higgs, Kendra, Michael, Delano, Jordyn & Terra Horton, Shavette Licencear, Steffen & Sheanda Taylor, Conan Taylor, Kennedy & Dominica Taylor, Cordero Bowe, Timia Taylor, Byron Simmons, Andy & Lakeisha Alfred, Demetrius Licencear, Ashad & Lashan Sands, Lakeithra Licencear, Don Cheney, Ashley, Carlos & Camille Brown, Valentino Josey, Darline Brown, Rodrick & Melissa Colebrook, Theus , Tina Colebrook, Tanya Bemjamin, Chrispin & Antonia Benjamin, Chrystal & Jason Brice, Allan & Haley Banjamin, Mathew Sandilands, Kamacia Sykes, Kimberly and Hiltina Bain, Travis & Nashtelka Thompson, Kevin & Nicolette Stokes, Michael Russell, Tekoyo & Erica Rolle, Tiffany Bain, Noel & Tinia Browne, Owen & Tanika Adderley, Timiko, Kendice, Nikia, Kyle & Kristy Bain, Maresha Miller, Brenitta, Valincia, & Angela Brown, Alexander & Aneka Clyde, Sophia Clyde, Raymond & Margetta Rahming, John & Annatasha Penn, Nathaniel & Florence Clyde, Glenroy Strachan, Valencia, Vivian Coakley Ellis, Cyril Coakley Jr., Marvin Rolle & Jermaine Miller, Wellington Jr. & Kameisha Clyde; other relatives and close friends including: Vera Perpal & Family, Oliva Kemp, Patricia Pratt & Rosemary Mackey, Mckell Curry, Samantha Rolle, Shanequa Thompson, Ethenique Rolle, Sandy Dean & Family, Pauline Evans & Family, Perry & Anikita Knowles & Family, Rose Cartwright & Family, Ingrid Nixon & Family, Marylin Lafluer & Family, The King Family, Deloris Clyde & Family, Anthony & Dorothy Curtis & Family, Dottley Johnson & Family, Deloris Stringfield & Family, Vernal Sands & Family, Bridgette & Dwight Cooper & Family, Donna Minnis & Family, Kermit & Sherral Campbell & Family, Lorine & Ken Clarke, Tim Sawyer & Family, Ann Thompson, Ricardo Nabbie & Family, The Good News & Adelaide SDA Church, The entire Bel-Air Family, The entire Coral Harbor & Coral Lakes Family, The Wilson Track & the entire Englerston Family, BEC Family and a host of other relatives & friends.

May His Soul Rest In Peace

Friends may pay their respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, 44A Nassau Street, on Saturday, 26th November, from 10.00 a.m. to 3.00 p.m., and on Sunday at the church from 11.00 a.m. until service time.