Kevin Charles Kellman Sr. aged 51 of Coral Lakes Avenue, Coral Harbour, died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Friday, November 4th, 2022.

He is survived by his Daughter: Ianthe Kellman; Son: Kevin Kellman Jr.; Mother: Henrietta Bain; Brothers: Gentry and Troy Kellman, Darius Bain, and Perry Knowles; Sisters: Tammra Knowles and Tina Bain; Aunts: Leotha Clyde, Joicelyn Brown, Sandra Licencer, Renae Brown, Susan Horton, Judy Taylor, Paula Brown, and Celeste Russell; Uncles: Leo Licencer, Carlos Brown, Basil, Bernard, and Kenneth Brown; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.