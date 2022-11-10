Obituaries
Kevin Charles Kellman Sr.
Kevin Charles Kellman Sr. aged 51 of Coral Lakes Avenue, Coral Harbour, died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Friday, November 4th, 2022.
He is survived by his Daughter: Ianthe Kellman; Son: Kevin Kellman Jr.; Mother: Henrietta Bain; Brothers: Gentry and Troy Kellman, Darius Bain, and Perry Knowles; Sisters: Tammra Knowles and Tina Bain; Aunts: Leotha Clyde, Joicelyn Brown, Sandra Licencer, Renae Brown, Susan Horton, Judy Taylor, Paula Brown, and Celeste Russell; Uncles: Leo Licencer, Carlos Brown, Basil, Bernard, and Kenneth Brown; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.