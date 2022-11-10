Obituaries

Kevin Charles Kellman Sr.

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email November 10, 2022
0 139 Less than a minute

Kevin Charles Kellman Sr. aged 51 of Coral Lakes Avenue, Coral Harbour, died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Friday, November 4th, 2022.

He is survived by his Daughter: Ianthe Kellman; Son: Kevin Kellman Jr.; Mother: Henrietta Bain; Brothers: Gentry and Troy Kellman, Darius Bain, and Perry Knowles; Sisters: Tammra Knowles and Tina Bain; Aunts: Leotha Clyde, Joicelyn Brown, Sandra Licencer, Renae Brown, Susan Horton, Judy Taylor, Paula Brown, and Celeste Russell;  Uncles: Leo Licencer, Carlos Brown, Basil, Bernard, and Kenneth Brown; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email November 10, 2022
0 139 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Related Articles

William Roosevelt Fox

November 10, 2022

Canon Warren Harold Rolle

November 10, 2022

Helen Maude Taylor

November 10, 2022

Julie Delma Hanna

November 10, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also
Close
Back to top button