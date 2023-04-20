Graveside Funeral Service

Graveside Funeral Service for the late Kevin Francis Forsythe age 73years, a resident of Graham Avenue, will be held on Friday, April 21, 2023, 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church Cemetery, East Shirley Street. Officiating will be Rev’d Fr. Anselm Russell.

He was predeceased by his parents: Evangeline and Ezra Forsythe; brother: Gail Forsythe; infant sister: Maria; brothers-in-law: Stanton Chea and Ronnie Roberts.

He is survived by his devoted wife: Kathryn Forsythe nee Lowe of39 years; sisters: SonjaChea, Diane Cepero and Maria Roberts; brothers: Joseph, Brian, Christopher, Michael and Andrew Forsythe; sisters-in-law: Evelyn, Janice , Jane, Wendy and Petra Forsythe and Eleanor Bethel; brothers-in-law Carlos Cepero, Steve Lowe, Danny Lowe; niece: Michelle Cabral; nephews: Ricky Chea, Ryan Roberts, Joseph Jr., Kenneth, Matthew Ian, Damien, Adrian, Terrance, Todd, Craig, Michael Jr., and Simon Forsythe; close friends: Richard Knowles and cousin Dion Forsythe and numerous relatives and friends.

Special Thanks to: Dr. Christine Chin, Zina Albury, Diane Cepero, Wendy Forsythe and Julia Munro.

There will be No Viewing

Relatives and Friends are welcome to sign the condolence book at Butlers’ Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Ernest and York Streets on Thursday, April 20, 2023, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Social Distancing and Face Masks will be enforced.