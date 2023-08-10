Funeral Service for Kevin Leon Smith, 55

A resident of #9 Allen Drive, Carmicheal Road, will be held at ZION BAPTIST CHURCH Established 1835 B.M.S. -London East & Shirley Streets Downtown, Nassau, N.P. The Bahamas on Saturday, 12th August 2023 AT: 2:00 PM.

Officiating will be Rev. T.G. Morrison and he will be assisted by Sister Charlysa Miller (Zion’s Institute Student) along with Other Ministers of the Gospel. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Gardens, Soldier Road, New Providence, The Bahamas.

Left to Cherish His Precious Memories are His Mother: Queenie Smith, Brother: Vance Smith, Three Sisters: Sharlene Smith Roberts, Laurice Smith, Laverne Smith Sturrup ,Adopted Brother: Arthur James Smith, Brother and sister-in-law’s: Vincent De Paul Roberts Jr. and Kim Smith , Nephews: Deanza Carey, Sanchez Morley Sr., Vincent De Paul Roberts III, De’Angelo Smith, Anthony Smith, Vance Smith Jr., Vanron Smith, Ravantae Rolle, Traidon Rolle , Seven Nieces: Vydalia Roberts Thompson, Vashty Roberts, Carmona Hanna, Vanae Smith, Henrinique, Danah and Paige Adderley and , Karleh Gaitor. Two Nephews-in-law: William Thompson and Ivan Hanna Two Nieces-in-law: Kenesha Morley and Dr. Shaunda Blyden (Carey) , Grand Nephew: Sanchez and Shamai Morley, Keith Williams, Ivan Hanna Jr. Grand Niece: Brenae Johnson , Uncle: Joesph Smith, Six Aunts: Marjorie Smith, Rosemary McPhee (Leonard), Yvonne Johnson (Bradley), Esther Rolle, Cherry Smith, Joanne Cartwright. Cousins: Marshon Smith Sr, Marklyn Smith (Tanya), Vaneke Johnson, Dr. Valencia Thompson (Patrick), Dereck Mcphee (Karen), Trevor McPhee, Maria Adderley (Jonathan), Christine Maitland (Andy), Romann Johnson (Yvonne), Vasco Johnson (Marlene), Bradley Johnson Jr. (Andrewnique), Erica Butler, Klecko Johnson (Indira), Karen, Tameko and Philip Adderley, Alphaeus Smith, Shemeka Chisholm (Jamal), Shantol McIntosh, Althon Smith (Lakeesha), Calvin Glinton, Mailing & Melba Munroe, Shamarco Smith, N’kem Taylor, Doncyn & Jonay Cartwright. Jamie, Lakira, Jamal and Alexis Smith, Trevante and Kia Mcphee Eric, Melissa, Samuel, Joshua and Davonte Butler, Derenique and Lamont Mcphee, Vashti, Danielle, Vamaj and Vasco Johnson Jr., Bianca Mcphee (Rashad), Lanell Gibbs (Valentino), Felicia and Barry Brown, Destiny Earns, Shania and Sierra Smith, Andy Jr. and Aiden Maitland, Tyler and Klecko Johnson Jr., Lakeesa Newbold, Alleesha and Alleyah Smith, Eric, Alphaeus Jr, Samara Neely, Marshon J., Marshon Jr, Whitney and Megan Smith Calvinique Glinton and Calvin Jr., Brianna, Ava and Johnson Josyiah, Loretta, Gino, Giovani, Timothy, Lyvonia and Tyvonia, Vanessa, Lynden, Adrian, Lyndria Adderley, Miquel and Macolio Hanna, Andrea Jr, Adrian, Andreka and Meagan Taylor, Sharmarinique Smith. And a host of other relatives and friends including: Miriam Basden Oliver, Philip Farquharson, Kim Pickering, Rhonda and Lavern Edgecombe, Gina Baptiste, Lashanda Rolle, Francis Davis, Ada Wallace, Ellen Johnson, Lavenia Dorsette, Shanlika Gaitor, Pledinique Martin, Philipa Farquharson and Fredrick Smith the Sweeting and Jones family of McCollough Corner, and descendants of Fairfield Crooked Island the Johnson family Pine Dale, the Roberts family, the Morley family, Pastor T.G. Morrison (Uncle) and family, the McPhee family and Henry Adderley.

Viewing will be held at St Ambrose Funeral Home, #34 Arundel Street, New Providence, The Bahamas on Friday 11th August, 2023 from 10;00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. and again at the church on Saturday 12th August, 2023 from 1:00 p.m. until service time.