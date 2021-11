FUNERAL ANNOUNCEMENT FOR:

Kevin Mckenzie

Age: 35, years old

Resident of Joe Windsor Lane, Nassau, Bahamas who peacefully died at his residence on Tuesday 28th September ,2021. Funeral service will be on Saturday November 27th 2021 at 12:noon . Officiating will be Father Roderick Bain assisted by Father Christopher Higgs.

Kevin left to cherish his memory a multitude of family and friends.

Mother: Sandra Smith Father: Steve Mckenzie Grandmother:Inez Mckenzie Child: Kevinique Mckenzie Brothers: Deon Bethel, Dino Smith Sister: Deandra Smith Nieces: Brentia McPhee, Shawnae Smith, Divine Smith, Shakiya Smith, Terniqua Fisher Nephews: Ternicko Fisher, Terino Fisher, Brent McPhee, Deon Bailey,Aunties: Christine Nairn, Prescola Anderson, Brendalee Nairn; Michelle Woodside Michelle and Rochelle Mckenzie Uncle:Dwayne Russell ,Scotty and James Mckenzie God Father: Henry Curry Cousins: Suzie Mae Hall of West Palm Beach, Ricardo Dames, Shaneiqua Mackey, Antonio Baillou, Jennifer Trembley-Armbrister, Jeffrey Trembley Jr., Candice Trembley, Jessica Trembley, Jestina Trembley, Tracey Trembley, Camille Sturrup-Pratt, Clarissa Anderson-Thurston, Naomi Smith, Maria Green, Davinique, James McKenzie, Fritzgerald Rahming, Courtney Ingraham, Evangeline, Precious Anderson, Antonia, Antonio Jr., Treasure, Daquan, Lunden, Lyndeo, Jefferique, Jaylin, Amari, Morgan, Serenity, Tiara, Ritera, Treyson, Amelia, Ricardo Jr., Rickia, Ariella, Phillicity, David, Nathan, Giovanni,Aleasha, Nathalia, Cadero, Camero, Petra, Jamie, Jayda, Jacora, Breanna, Alvin, Ricardo Dames Jr., Latoya Trembley, Inderia Woodside, Anwar Woodside, Edward Poitier, Carel Burrows, Lenin Poitier, Lennika Poitier, Michelle Poitier, Bridgette, Annika, Kino, Marvin, Erica, OJ, Quintin, Montika, Mercedes, Janiyah, Ricesha Spencer, Inderia Woodside, Anwar Woodside, Edward Poitier, Carel Burrows, Lenin Poitier, Lennika Poitier and Michelle Poitier Latoya, Tarvia,Tercel, Dwaynell, Sherlrika, Shanette, Shanez,Juliusia Branay, Kemea ,Edveen,Jobolay, Justice ,Crispond ,Tario , Dario ,Tarven, kenvon,Tarvano,Shavar, AndrewJr.Dwaynardo, Shalanco Numerous Relatives and Friends Including: Ms. Geneva, The Big Yard Family, St. Barnabas Church Family, Father Yellow & Delaport Family, Tom Bar Quakoo Street, Amber & Astrid Bodie Family, William Family, Tio Collie, Bishop Gilbert Thompson & Family, Romeo Kelly, Sandy McKenzie

Relatives and Friends may pay their last respects at Rest on Funeral Chapel located #19 Kenwood Street & Mt. Royal Avenue.

