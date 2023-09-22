Funeral service for Kevin O’Keafe Duncombe, 62 yrs., a resident of #67 Falcon Crest, Eastern Estates & formerly of Duncombe Coppit, South Andros, will be held at St. Barnabas Anglican Church, Wulff & Baillou Hill Roads, on Saturday, September 8, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Officiating will be Father Roderick Bain. Interment follows in Lakeview Memorial Gardens, John F. Kennedy Drive.

Left to cherish his memories are:

Wife: Birdie Duncombe; Children: Michelle, Tremain, and Demario Duncombe; Daughter-in-Law: Neressa Duncombe; Grandchildren: William Albury Jr., Tremain Duncombe, Jazmine Dames; Aunts: Susan Ferguson, Goldie Pierre, Syblean and Viola Duncombe; Uncles: Wendel and Johnny Duncombe of Duncombe’s Coppice; Sister: Anecca Duncombe; Brothers: Samuel (Lisa), Victor (Michelle), Garth (Dianne), Herbert (Cecile) Duncombe; Sisters-in Law: Gail Duncombe, Agatha Meadows (Rodger), Lonnie Simmons (Wallenstein), Hazel Knowles; Brothers-in-Law: Arthur Bryan of Miami, FL, Rudolph Tinker, Vincent Tinker (Marilyn), Gregory Tinker, Reno Johnson; Godchild: Marcia Greene and a host of nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and nephews and other relatives too numerous to mention.

Other Extended Family and Friends include: Dr. Herbert Orlando, Dr. McCartney, Rose McCartney and Family, Lester “Bullocks” Arnette, Kenth Arnette and Family, Rosy Greene, Luke Cunningham, William Albury, Michelle and Angie Sturrup of Miami, FL Althea Conliffe and Van Hall, Berkley and Sarah Williamson, Dwight Baker and Family, Ricardo Adderley and Family, Esther Rahming, Anthonyia Armenteros and Family, The Community of Andros Avenue, St. Barnabas Parish, Demeritte’s Funeral Home and Lakeview Memorial Gardens Mausoleums.

We, the family, apologize if anyone may have been omitted in error. We humbly ask for your understanding and prayers.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 12-5:00 p.m. on Thursday.