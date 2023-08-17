Obituaries

Kevin O’Keafe Duncombe

Kevin O’Keafe Duncombe age: 62 years, of #67 Falcon Crest, Eastern Estates formerly of Duncombe Coppit, South Andros Passed away at his residence on Thursday 10th August 2023. He is survived by his wife: Birdie Duncombe; 2 sons: Demario & Tremain Duncombe; 1 daughter: Michelle Duncombe; 3 grandchildren :William Albury, Tremaine Duncombe & Jazmine Dames; 1 sister: Anneca Duncombe; 4 brothers: Herbert, Garth, Samuel & Victor Duncombe along with a host of other relatives and friends.

