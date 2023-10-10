Funeral Service for the late Khania Marie Izetta ‘Kenny” Hall, aged 39, of Palmetto Close, Adelaide Village will be held on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Zion Baptist Church, East and Shirley Streets. Officiating will be Rev. T.G. Morrison assisted by other Ministers of the Religion. Interment will follow in Adelaide Cemetery, Adelaide Village.

The memory of Khania Marie Izetta Hall’s laughter, jokes, boundless energy, and unwavering spirit will forever resonate in the hearts of her children: Maquel Connolly and Khayvan Deal; parents: Kirk Sr. and Wendy Hall; siblings: Evan Thompson, Monique Jones, Charrah Hall-Rolle and Keewell Hall; brother-in-law: Demiko Rolle Sr.; sisters-in-law: Pamela Thompson and Shivanthi Rolle-Hall; uncles: Rev. Lucien, Chester, Calvin, Frederick and Hillard Hall, Sidney Cartwright, Ronald Cartwright Jr. and Ronald and Marcus Thompson; aunts: Cynthia, Patrice, Vernita, Marilyn, Janet and Debbie Hall, Muriel Black, Jeanne Dinham, Bianca Campbell, Sandralee Cartwright, Helen Thompson, Betty Seymour, Toni, Telsene, Veronica, Multice and Phillis Thompson, Carol Moss and Renae Thomas; nephews: Coreyante, Eliyas and Elijah Thompson, Demiko Rolle Jr. and Naashon Hall; nieces: Nashante Hall, Erin Thompson, Denika and Khylie Rolle; grand uncles: Lester Poitier, Albert and Ernest Forbes; grand aunts: Patrica Simms, Diane Bruno, Marlene Poitier and Shirley Thompson; grandnieces: Ava Hall and Ariel Rolle; numerous cousins including: Kevin (Therese) Hudson, Robert ‘Bobby’ (Janice), Camille Hall, Andrew (Ashley), Dario, Monishka, Gevon (Koya), Tamja, Ashwood, Aliah, Frank Jr. Leonardo, Ricardo, Sharon, Brian Jr., Jeffrey, Correy, Corrian, Cornell, Frederick Jr., Alana, Heidi, Janeen, Nicholas, Andrew, O’Neil, Darren Cooper, Ronel, Valentino, Sidneka, Sydnei, Keil and Kandice Cartwright, Terrel Major, Antonio and Rashad Thompson, Erin McPhee, Michael and Karen Lockhart and Family, Charlene Lockhart and Family, Jacqueline Sherman –Collie and Family, Glen, Walter and Gene Sherman and their Families and a host of other relatives and friends to many to mention.

Relatives and Friends may pay their last respects at Butlers’ Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Ernest and York Streets on Friday, October 6, 2023, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 1:00 p.m.to 4:00 p.m. and at the church on Saturday, October 7, 2023, from 09:00 a.m. until service time.